Delhi Court Sends Man Accused Of Collecting Funds For ISIS To NIA Custody Till August 16

A Delhi court on Monday sent a man arrested for allegedly collecting funds for global terrorist group ISIS to National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody till August 16.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma extended the custodial interrogation of Mohsin Ahmad on a plea of NIA.

Mohsin was arrested from his house in Delhi's Batla House on Saturday. He hails from Bihar's Patna. The NIA had registered the suo-moto case on June 25.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," the spokesperson had earlier said, adding he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further ISIS' activities.

India Today cited NIA as saying that that Mohsin was also spreading ISIS propaganda on social media and that he was misleading youths with his ideas.

Notably, Mohsin's arrest came just a week before Independence Day when security agencies are on a high-alert. The arrest also came after NIA carried out raids at 13 places in six states on July 31 — Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Arariya in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka; Kolhapur, and Nanded in Maharashtra; and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA caried out the raids out to bust the module actively involved in content creation as well as propagation of India-centric ISIS magazine 'Voice of Hind', reported India Today at the time, adding that over 50 people were questioned for alleged terror links.

ANI also reported that the NIA searches on July 31 led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material.

(With PTI inputs)