Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

Beyond Bangladesh’s borders, there are partners and friends, not patrons, writes senior BNP leader AKM Wahiduzzaman.

A K M Wahiduzzaman
A K M Wahiduzzaman
bangladesh election
Security personnel guard near the chairman office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) before the national parliamentary election result is announced in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo: Anupam Nath
  • Over the past decade, geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific, economic realignment after the pandemic, and growing climate vulnerabilities have reshaped South Asia’s strategic environment.

  • The people’s verdict signals a desire for renewed balance in foreign policy- one that strengthens democratic legitimacy at home while engaging responsibly abroad.

  • Our approach will emphasise equality, fairness, and mutual respect. Bangladesh will pursue a confident yet pragmatic global role- one that contributes to regional stability while protecting national interests.

The national election of 12 February 2026 marks a significant moment in Bangladesh’s democratic journey. With a decisive parliamentary majority, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing to form the next government at a time when the regional and global order is undergoing profound transformation. This mandate carries not only domestic responsibilities but also an important message for India and the wider international community: Bangladesh seeks constructive partnerships grounded in mutual respect, equality, and shared prosperity.

Bangladesh stands today at a crossroads. Over the past decade, geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific, economic realignment after the pandemic, and growing climate vulnerabilities have reshaped South Asia’s strategic environment. The people’s verdict signals a desire for renewed balance in foreign policy- one that strengthens democratic legitimacy at home while engaging responsibly abroad.

Bangladesh First: A Principle of Responsible Sovereignty

The core philosophy of BNP’s foreign policy is “Bangladesh First.” This principle reflects a commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, economic interests, and the welfare of citizens while maintaining cooperative relations with the world.

Beyond Bangladesh’s borders, there are partners and friends, not patrons. Our approach will emphasise equality, fairness, and mutual respect. Bangladesh will pursue a confident yet pragmatic global role- one that contributes to regional stability while protecting national interests.

This vision does not seek confrontation. Rather, it aims to ensure that Bangladesh engages internationally from a position of dignity and democratic legitimacy.

India-Bangladesh Relations: Towards a Balanced Partnership

India remains one of Bangladesh’s most important neighbours and an essential partner in regional peace and prosperity. Geography, history, and shared cultural ties ensure that cooperation between Dhaka and New Delhi will continue to shape the future of South Asia.

The new government envisions a relationship based on equality, mutual understanding, and long-term trust. Constructive dialogue on longstanding issues, including transboundary river management, fair water sharing of the Teesta and other rivers, and border security concerns, will be central to building confidence.

Bangladesh believes that non-interference and respect for democratic processes must guide bilateral relations. A mature partnership between the two countries can unlock new opportunities in trade, connectivity, and regional stability, benefiting both nations’ citizens.

Bilateral and Multilateral Engagement in a Multipolar World

BNP’s foreign policy will emphasise strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations across regions. Bangladesh will deepen engagement with South Asian neighbours, enhance cooperation within ASEAN frameworks, and work to revitalise SAARC as a platform for regional dialogue.

In the Indo-Pacific context, Bangladesh aims to play a constructive role in promoting maritime security, climate resilience, and freedom of navigation. As a coastal nation in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh recognises that regional cooperation is essential to addressing shared challenges, including natural disasters, sustainable fisheries, and economic connectivity.

The guiding principle will remain pragmatic engagement, maintaining balanced relations with major global powers while avoiding alignment that undermines national independence.

Economic Diplomacy: Driving Growth Through Partnerships

Economic diplomacy will be a central pillar of Bangladesh’s global engagement. The next phase of development requires diversifying export markets, increasing foreign direct investment, and strengthening integration into global value chains.

BNP will prioritise preferential trade agreements, expanded market access, and strategic partnerships that encourage technology transfer and value addition in industries. Efforts will also focus on expanding trade with South America and Africa, reducing overreliance on limited markets, and strengthening supply chains for agriculture and manufacturing.

Labour and migration diplomacy will receive renewed attention so that Bangladesh’s skilled workforce can access global opportunities with dignity and protection. For India and other regional partners, these initiatives present opportunities for joint ventures, cross-border innovation, and digital cooperation.

Strategic Engagement with the Muslim World and Emerging Partners

Bangladesh has historically maintained strong ties with West Asia and the broader Muslim world. The new government intends to deepen strategic partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries by aligning Gulf investment capacity with Bangladesh’s human resources and productive sectors.

These partnerships will extend beyond labour migration to include food security initiatives, digital transformation, cybersecurity cooperation, and skills development. At the same time, Bangladesh will continue to strengthen relations with partners in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania, reflecting a diversified diplomatic outlook.

Addressing the Rohingya Crisis Through Collective Action

The Rohingya crisis remains one of the most pressing humanitarian and security challenges facing Bangladesh. Millions of displaced people continue to reside within our borders, placing a significant strain on local communities and resources.

BNP considers the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, with full citizenship rights, a top diplomatic priority. Bangladesh will work closely with neighbouring countries, regional organisations, and international partners to achieve sustainable solutions that uphold international law and regional stability.

Soft Power and People-to-People Diplomacy

Modern diplomacy extends beyond traditional statecraft. Bangladesh intends to strengthen soft power initiatives through education exchanges, cultural engagement, sports diplomacy, and youth collaboration. Expanding people-to-people contact with India and the global community can foster understanding and reduce mistrust, creating a foundation for durable partnerships.

Bangladesh’s dynamic younger generation represents a bridge between cultures and economies. Encouraging their participation in global dialogue will enhance the country’s international presence while promoting inclusive development.

A Responsible Global Role

The electoral mandate of February 2026 reflects the aspirations of a nation seeking renewal- at home and abroad. Bangladesh’s message to India and the world is one of partnership without dependency, cooperation without compromise, and progress rooted in mutual respect.

In an increasingly fragmented international system, Bangladesh aims to serve as a constructive and responsible actor- strengthening regional peace, promoting economic opportunity, and advancing shared human values.

The path ahead will require patience, dialogue, and strategic vision. Yet the direction is clear: a confident Bangladesh is ready to engage with all nations while placing the interests and dignity of its people at the forefront.

(AKM wahiduzzaman is the information and technology secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party)

