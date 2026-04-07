Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

Police escort a convict outside a court premises in connection with the Sathankulam custodial death case, in Madurai, Monday, April 6, 2026. The court sentenced nine Tamil Nadu policemen to death for the 2020 custodial killing of J Benniks and his father P Jayaraj, terming it a rare case. Photo: PTI

Police escort a convict outside a court premises in connection with the Sathankulam custodial death case, in Madurai, Monday, April 6, 2026. The court sentenced nine Tamil Nadu policemen to death for the 2020 custodial killing of J Benniks and his father P Jayaraj, terming it a rare case. Photo: PTI