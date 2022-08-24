CBI Raids Residence Of Tejashwi Yadav's leaders In Land-For-Jobs Scam Ahead Of Floor Test In Bihar

The residence of two leaders of the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the same day when the new Janata Dal (United)-RJD government is to face a floor test in the Bihar assembly after Nitish Kumar decided to break with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Sunil Singh was also raided in connection with the land-for-jobs scam in Bihar that allegedly took place during the tenure of party supremo Lalu Prasad. The CBI has also raided RJD leaders Subodh Roy, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad.

Bihar | Raids by a Central Agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, in Patna. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/TyQsy9khaL — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

RJD RS MP Manoj Jha said, "Useless to say that it's a raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) and what's happening here? It has become predictable."



Sunil Singh, known to be close to Prasad, yelled from the balcony of his apartment "this is 100 per cent intentional. These people have entered my house without even informing the local police. They are asking me to sign a document".

Singh's wife screamed "my husband is being victimised because of his loyalties. The CBI will get nothing from our place. I will sue the agency for defamation".

The CBI has named the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in Railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur in 2008-09 in the case, officials said.

The central agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on September 23, 2021 related to the land-for-jobs scam in Railways.

The candidates were appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later regularised "in lieu thereof the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land," according to the agency.

The transfers were made through three sale deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and one in the name of Misa Bharti and two gift deeds in the name of Hema Yadav, the agency alleged.

The 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises Bihar chief minister's JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.

RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said, "I am hardly surprised. I had, in a tweet last night itself, had spoken of ED, CBI and IT planning their next operation in Bihar."

Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said that with a change of guard, these officials may end up being probed by the very agencies in which they are holding posts.

"Officials of these agencies should remember that neither Hitler nor Mussolini lasted in power forever," he said.

JD(U) chief spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar also deplored the raids as "a dangerous game of shakti parikshan (test of strength) by the central government in Bihar through CBI and ED".

Meanwhile, sparks are set to fly at the Bihar assembly on Wednesday when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who, following days of simmering tensions, finally ended his party Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month, is all set to prove his majority in the state Assembly today.