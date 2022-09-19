Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Trying To Topple Govt In Jharkhand: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged BJP's plans to topple government in the state could not succeed as the Congress did not allow them to do so.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot bats for setting up more medical colleges in India.(File photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 8:51 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP is making efforts to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in Jharkhand.

He said the BJP's plans could not succeed in Rajasthan as the Congress did not allow them to do so. 

“... the BJP has created a new model of horse-trading in the country. The state governments are falling. First Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, then Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, now their eyes are at several places. They are trying in Jharkhand also," Gehlot told reporters outside the Rajasthan Assembly.

He was replying to a question on BJP legislators protesting outside Speaker C P Joshi's office for allegedly violating their right to ask questions by not calling a fresh session of the House and extending the 7th session. 

Gehlot said it was a deliberate decision of the government to extend the session instead of calling a fresh session. 

"They (BJP MLAs) are staging a sit-in in the Speaker's room. Ask them, why is this happening? Why was the assembly meeting kept continuous?" he said. 

Notably, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had returned the government's proposal to convene the assembly session in July 2020 thrice.  

Gehlot said, "Last time, they (BJP) forced the Governor. If the cabinet requests to convene the assembly, then the Governor has to call the assembly. Many articles were written against the Governor then as it had never happened in history. Why did such a thing happen?... because they (BJP people) had some 'intention'. We were requesting but the Governor was not calling the assembly."

Related stories

Will Continue With Welfare Schemes: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On 'Revri' Debate

Immense Potential For Development Of Sports Talent In Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Social Security Priority Of Rajasthan Government: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot further said, 'That is why we deliberately extended the assembly session this time." 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Rajasthan Jharkhand Ashok Gehlot Chief Minister BJP Congress Karnataka Arunachal Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued