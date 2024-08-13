National

BJP Slams 'Do Ladke' Of UP, Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Covering Up For Criminals

The BJP leader also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stand that she will transfer the rape-murder case of a doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi Photo: X/@BJP4India
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday claimed that the recent increase in political influence of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, referred to as 'do ladke' (the two boys), has made way for criminals to roam around more confidently without facing consequnces in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Samajwadi Party of protecting criminals and criticized the party for the arrest of two people linked to it. These individuals are facing charges of rape and attempted rape in Ayodhya and Kannauj.

A tattoo of Akhilesh Yadav is seen on the chest of a Samajwadi Party Supporter celebrating after counting of votes began for India's general election, at the Samajwadi Party Office on June 04, 2024 in Lucknow, - (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
‘UP Ke Ladke’ Deliver A Big Blow To Saffron Party In Hindi Heartland

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

Trivedi also alleged that the Samajwadi Party has been giving "cover fire" to criminals and also helping the members of the opposition INDIA bloc to defend criminal elements of their alliance partners as well.

"Those associated with two boys have been committing crimes. The audacity of criminals has been rising since the increase in the strength of these two boys," he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Gandhi and Yadav, whose alliance outperformed the BJP-led NDA in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

It is in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party to stand with criminals, he told the press conference, taking a swipe at the regional party's demand for the DNA testing to prove the guilt of the accused in one of the cases.

To take swipe at the regional party, the Rajya Sabha member recited some biting poetry of Adam Gondvi, who through his poems often highlighted the plight of the poor and marginalised.

Uttar Pradesh Police (representative image) - null
Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP

BY Outlook Web Desk

Without naming the SP founder and Akhilesh Yadav's late father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Trivedi hit out at the party's alleged support to criminals by citing his 2014 comment -- "boys will be boys, mistakes are made sometimes".

BJP Targets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The BJP leader also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stand that she will transfer the rape-murder case of a doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata to the CBI if the local police did not solve the case till Sunday.

He questioned whether the delay is meant to manipulate the case and demanded that the investigation be immediately handed over to the CBI. He also criticized her for transferring the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the serious incident occurred, to another college.

Incidentally, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

Questioning the "silence" of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over these crimes, he said INDIA bloc parties are covering up for "mutual criminal elements" in their alliance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  2. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  3. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  4. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  5. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
Football News
  1. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
  2. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  3. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
  4. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  5. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  2. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  3. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  4. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  5. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India’s Sex Ratio To Improve To 952, Population Expected At 152.2 Crore By 2036
  2. A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  4. Odisha: Doctor Booked For ‘Raping’ 2 Women Patients, Relatives Assault Accused
  5. I-Day: Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 4am On August 15, Says DMRC
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row
  4. 'Allegations Are Exaggerated', Says Lawyer For Suspect In Alleged Plot Against Taylor Swift Concerts In Austria
  5. Hamas Fires Rocket At Israel's Tel Aviv, Lands In Sea
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone