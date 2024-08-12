National

Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP

In response, the Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from the incident, stating that Nawab Singh Yadav is no longer a party member.

Uttar Pradesh Police (representative image)
Uttar Pradesh Police (representative image)
info_icon

A former "block pramukh" was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl, sparking a political controversy between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The BJP criticized the SP, claiming the accused had previously been closely associated with senior SP leader Dimple Yadav during her tenure as Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj.

In response, the SP has distanced itself from the incident, stating that Nawab Singh Yadav is no longer a party member.

What Happened?

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand narrating the developments in the case said that a call was received at the UP 112 service around 1.30 am on Monday in which the girl alleged that she was undressed and a rape attempt was made at her.

The girl, along with her aunt, had gone to meet the accused, who had called them on the pretext of securing a job for her, the officer added.

In her complaint, the girl said Yadav tried to force himself on her when her aunt had gone to the bathroom. But once she came back and saw Yadav in his inner-wears, they immediately called 112, according to the police.

"Taking cognisance of the call, the local police and PRV teams immediately reached the spot. The girl was rescued and the accused, who was in an objectionable condition, was taken into custody," SP Anand said.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway," he told reporters.

BJP Attacks SP

UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi attacking SP, equated this incident in Kannaujwith with that of a recent Ayodhya rape case involving a minor girl.

Tripathi said, "Nawab Singh Yadav is not only a small leader of SP, but he has also been (former) MP Dimple Yadav's representative.”

“Samajwadi Party has always covered up such crimes under the policy that boys are boys and they make mistakes ('ladke hai, ladko se galti ho jaati hai). First, it was Moid Khan of Ayodhya and Nawab Yadav of Kannauj. This is the real character of the SP, " he said.

How Did SP Respond?

When contacted, Samajwadi Party's Kannauj unit president Kaleem Khan said Yadav at present is not a member of the party.

"It's his individual matter and the Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with it," Khan added.

Ayodhya Minor Rape Case

On July 30, the police in UP's Ayodhya district arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

In a statement in the Assembly on August 1, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and is a member of the Ayodhya (Faizabad) MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had urged the court to order protection for the Ayodhya rape survivor and said people trying to "politicise" the case must not be allowed to succeed.

Yadav had also alleged that the BJP was rattled after its defeat in Lok Sabha elections, especially in Ayodhya.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. AIFF Assures I-League Clubs Of Better Quality Broadcast Production
  2. Atletico Madrid Sign Julian Alvarez From Manchester City In Potential 95-Million-Euro Deal
  3. David De Gea 'Never Thought About' Retirement During Exile Before Fiorentina Move
  4. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  5. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP
  2. Wayanad Landslides: Over 130 Still Missing, Death Toll Rises To 231, Says Kerala Minister
  3. ‘From Nehru To Manmohan Singh, Never Seen Any PM Divide People On Religion': Farooq Abdullah
  4. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  5. Independence Day Controversy In Delhi: Kejriwal, Atishi Or LG - Who Will Hoist The Flag?
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  2. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  3. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
World News
  1. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  2. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  3. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  4. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  5. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged