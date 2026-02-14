USA Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harmeet Singh And Saiteja Mukkamalla Blow Away the Dutch In One-Sided Affair

Saiteja Mukkamalla's blistering 79 off 51 balls and Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul guided the USA to a 93-run victory over their Dutch counterparts. This was the biggest victory by an associate team in terms of runs in the T20 World Cup history. After batting first, the USA posted a staggering 196 runs on board at the Chepauk Stadium on the back of Mukkamalla's blazing knock. He was well complemented by Shubham Ranjane, who chipped in with a crucial 48-run cameo to take his team to 196. In response, NED got bundled for just 103 runs, thus losing by a mammoth margin of 93 runs. Harmeet Singh broke the back of the Dutch run-chase with a four-for and was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his sensational show with the ball

United States' captain Monank Patel, centre, shake hands with Netherlands' Fred Klaassen after they won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Netherlands in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' Fred Klaassen during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' Harmeet Singh, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe, second from right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
Netherlands' Bas de Leede plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
Netherlands' Bas de Leede bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' Shubham Ranjane plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' Shubham Ranjane, right, and United States' Saiteja Mukkamala run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' Saiteja Mukkamala plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' captain Monank Patel plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
United States' Shayan Jahangir plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
