USA Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harmeet Singh And Saiteja Mukkamalla Blow Away the Dutch In One-Sided Affair
Saiteja Mukkamalla's blistering 79 off 51 balls and Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul guided the USA to a 93-run victory over their Dutch counterparts. This was the biggest victory by an associate team in terms of runs in the T20 World Cup history. After batting first, the USA posted a staggering 196 runs on board at the Chepauk Stadium on the back of Mukkamalla's blazing knock. He was well complemented by Shubham Ranjane, who chipped in with a crucial 48-run cameo to take his team to 196. In response, NED got bundled for just 103 runs, thus losing by a mammoth margin of 93 runs. Harmeet Singh broke the back of the Dutch run-chase with a four-for and was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his sensational show with the ball
