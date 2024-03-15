National

Bihar: First Cabinet Expansion After Nitish's Reappointment As CM To Take Place Today| Details

As per media reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has contacted various leaders ahead of the cabinet expansion including Ashok Choudhary and former minister Madan Sahni.

Outlook Web Desk
March 15, 2024
PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI
Since the dissolution of the JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar and Nitish Kumar being reappointed as the Chief Minister, the state for the first time is going to have a cabinet expansion this evening. It has been reported that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place by 6:30 PM.

For many days, there have been speculations over the cabinet expansion in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | - PTI
Recently, a meeting was held between BJP and JDU leaders which was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Vijay Sinha. Apart from them, JDU leaders Lalit Singh, Sanjay Jha, Bijendra Yadav, and Vijay Chaudhary were also present in the meeting.

Here's The List Of BJP Ministers To Be Sworn In

1. Mangal Pandey

2. Aruna Devi
3. Neeraj Babloo
4. Neetish Mishra
5. Nitin Navin
6. Janak Ram
7. Kedar Gupta
8. Dilip Jaiswal
9. Krishnanandan Paswan
10. Santosh Singh
11. Surendra Mehta
12. Hari Sahni

JDU: List Of 9 MLAs Set To Become Ministers

1. Ashok Choudhary
2. Leshi Singh
3. Madan Sahni
4. Sheila Mandal
5. Jama Khan
6. Maheshwar Hazari
7. Ratnesh Sada
8. Sunil Kumar
9. Jayant Raj

