Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time on January 28. The newly established NDA government will undergo a trust vote on February 12, coinciding with the start of the assembly's budget session.

He left the 'Mahagathbandhan' and joined forces with the BJP to form the new government, despite having parted ways with them less than 18 months ago.

With 128 members backing the BJP-JD(U) alliance, they hold a majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly, surpassing the required 122 seats.

Following JD(U)'s departure, the 'Mahagathbandhan' now has a reduced strength of 114, with the RJD and Congress remaining as part of the opposition coalition.