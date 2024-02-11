Watch|RJD MLAs Sing Songs, Bond At Tejashwai Yadav's Residence Ahead Of Floor Test

The legislators from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and their allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' were temporarily housed at Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Patna ahead of the February 12th floor test for the Nitish Kumar government.
The legislators had begun arriving at Tejashwi Yadav's residence from Saturday afternoon and later they spent the night together.
Tejashwi Yadav and the MLAs were observed singing and socializing around a campfire.
PTI shared a video where RJD MLS Yusuf Salahuddin was seen playing a guitar as he sung Hindi songs and the rest of the leaders could be seen sitting around a bonfire.
RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha on Saturday said “Not only MLAs of our party, but even our alliance partners have expressed their wish to be with Tejashwi Yadav till February 12. For us, it is just another date in the calendar but it is definitely causing immense anxiety to those who have achieved power by stealth."
A luncheon was hosted by the younger son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad ahead of the budget session.
In the evening, the journalists became curious when they saw more barricades being set up around the large bungalow, and noticed the personal staff of several lawmakers bringing in medicines and other items.
The visitors were still inside the bungalow, and they were informed by the employer that a lengthy meeting was underway.
As the news spread, the ruling NDA got intrigued and leaders of the BJP and the JD(U) came out with statements alleging that the RJD, which has the highest number of 79 MLAs in the 243-member House, was placing its legislators “under house arrest” fearing a split ahead of the trust vote.
However, Jha rubbished the allegations, saying “They seem to be fine with a luncheon where many did not turn up and transporting legislators to far-off Bodh Gaya. Only our MLAs staying in Patna, voluntarily, is a problem”.