National

Baba Siddique Murder, Plot to kill Salman Khan | Probe & Arrests So Far

Police have arrested four persons in connection with Baba Siddique's murder, which happened on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai. In connection with the plot to kill Salman Khan, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said they have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Lawrence bishnoi gang baba siddique salman khan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan with Baba Siddique (R) at an event Photo: File image/X@BabaSiddique
info_icon

The investigations into Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique's murder and the plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan have been going on parallelly with police making multiple arrests in both the cases linked to the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with Baba Siddique's murder, which happened on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai. In connection with the plot to kill Salman Khan, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said they have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Baba Siddique Murder Arrests

Police have so far arrested four persons, including Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters; Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23), and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar, who hails from Pune.

Nisad and Kashyap belong to the same village as the wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam.

The interrogation of the accused in custody disclosed that Gautam learnt to handle guns during celebratory firings at weddings in Uttar Pradesh, a crime branch official said.

ALSO READ | Inside Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked To Baba Siddique’s Murder & Threats To Salman Khan

One of the alleged co-conspirators, Shubham Lonkar, had been questioned by the police in June in connection with firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, an incident allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network. Shubham, against who a Look Out Circular has been issued, is the brother of Pravin Lonkar and runs a dairy in Pune.

Shubham was arrested in January in an Arms Act case registered at Akot police station in Maharashtra's Akola district, leading to the recovery of more than ten firearms, an official said.

Shubham's interrogation revealed that he had been communicating with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, he said.

The official said that after being released on bail, Shubham became untraceable on September 24 despite being on police radar.

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused's Plan

The shooters who killed NCP leader Baba Siddique reportedly learnt to handle firearms by watching videos on YouTube at a rented house in Kurla area of Mumbai, police officials said on Wednesday.

The interrogation of the accused in custody disclosed that Gautam learnt to handle guns during celebratory firings at weddings in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI quoted a crime branch official as saying.

Gautam was hired as the "main shooter" as he was familiar with operating guns, the official said citing the interrogation of Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap.

It was Gautam who trained Kashyap and Singh in handling firearms at a rented house in Kurla, where they carried out "dry practice" (shooting without bullets) for want of open space, the official said.

ALSO READ | Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers - The Case So Far


They learnt how to load and unload the weapon by watching YouTube videos for nearly four weeks, the official added.

As per the probe officials, the three shooters had planned to change their clothes after attacking Siddique; and one of the arrested men, in fact, managed to change his clothes before he was nabbed.

Gautam had brought a shirt in his bag which was found near the crime spot with a firearm and some documents inside.

The accused had planned to reach the spot on the two-wheeler they had used for the recce of Siddique's home and office, as per the PTI report. However, on the day of the attack, two of the accused fell down from the two-wheeler, hence, they chose to travel to Zeeshan Siddique's office in an auto rickshaw, an official said.

They waited for Baba Siddique for one hour outside the office, the official added.

Pravin Lonkar had transferred Rs 60,000 to the account of Harishkumar Nisad who purchased the second-hand motorbike for Rs 32,000, the official said.

Plot To Kill Salman Khan

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana by a team of Panvel Town police (in Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday, PTI quoted the official as saying.

The arrested accused had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan, the official said, adding that Sukhbir Singh was in touch with his alleged handler Dogar, who is based in Pakistan, he said.

Sukhbir Balbir Singh along with the Bishnoi gang members had planned to use weapons from Pakistan, such as AK-47s, M16s and AK92s, to execute the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan, the official said.

The Navi Mumbai police will also interrogate Sukhbir Singh in connection with the case of murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the official said.

ALSO READ | 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police

In April this year, shots were fired outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai by Bishnoi gang members, following which Navi Mumbai police registered a case against 18 identified accused and others of the gang for hatching a conspiracy to kill the actor.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar and Rohit Godhara were among the persons named as accused in the FIR, the official said.

The Navi Mumbai police had in this case arrested five Bishnoi gang members - Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John, he said.

After the arrests, police in June claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the actor on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

During the investigation, it also came to light that Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed around 60 to 70 members to track Salman Khan's movements as part of efforts to conduct recce at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse and film shooting locations.

The accused persons were trying to use minors as sharp-shooters, using weapons from Pakistan, the PTI report quoted the official as saying.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis Eye Massive Score In Bengaluru; NZ - 53/0 (15 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Register Their Lowest-Ever Score On Home Soil; Check List And Other Stats
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's Four Of Seven Top-Order Batters Go For Duck On Home Soil For First Time
  4. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: India Lose Six Early Wickets In First Session - Lunch Break
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 17, 2024
  2. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  3. Forced To Make Emergency Landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar Spends Night At Far-Flung Uttarakhand Village
  4. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  5. CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna As His Successor | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens
  2. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol And Claims | What We Know
  3. North Korea Amends Constitution, Declares South Korea A 'Hostile State' As Tensions Flare Up
  4. Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis Eye Massive Score In Bengaluru; NZ - 53/0 (15 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy