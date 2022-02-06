Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

 Pakistan: Clean-Up Operation In Balochistan Kills 20 Militants And 9 Soldiers

Security forces retaliated after armed assailants launched attacks on army camps in Naushki and Panjgur on Wednesday. PM Imran Khan congratulated the braveheart soldiers who repulsed the terrorist attacks.

 Pakistan: Clean-Up Operation In Balochistan Kills 20 Militants And 9 Soldiers
Security forces killed 20 militants in the clean-up operation at restive Balochistan. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 8:33 am

The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that it has successfully completed a clean-up operation that was launched to flush out militants who had attacked camps of security forces in the restive province of Balochistan earlier this week.  

Militants attacked army camps in Naushki and Panjgur areas on Wednesday, but the troops responded promptly and repulsed them successfully, the army said.  

Consequently, nine soldiers and 20 militants were killed in the ensuing clashes, the army’s media affairs wing said in a statement.  

Nine militants were killed in Naushki, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, lost their lives during a shoot-out, the statement said.  

The security forces also repulsed the terrorist attack in Panjgur after intense exchange of fire, forcing the militants to flee from the area but the forces carried out clearance operation to hunt them down.  

It said that four fleeing militants were killed at Panjgur, while four others were encircled the following day by security forces.  

"All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the statement said.  

It added that another three militants linked to these attacks were also killed on Friday, including two high value targets, at Balgatar area of Kech in a follow-up clearance operation conducted on a makeshift terrorist hideout.  

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” it said.  

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate the security forces for foiling the terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan.

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” he tweeted.

The Balochistan Liberation Army had accepted responsibility for the latest attacks.  

The separatist outfit has recently stepped-up attacks on security forces and installations.

The attacks on Wednesday were the latest in a string of such assaults in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

Three Levies Force personnel and a Bugti tribal leader were killed and eight others injured on January 28 in bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On January 30, at least 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of landmass. It is also home to the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. 

Tags

National Militants Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Why Are States On A Warpath Against The Centre?

Why Are States On A Warpath Against The Centre?

My Dadi, My Muse

BSF Guns Down 3 Pakistani Narcotic Smugglers Along International Border In J&K

Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In New York Manhattan Union Square

Gujarat: Schools For Classes 1 To 9 To Reopen From Monday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics