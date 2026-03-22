US-Israel War On Iran: Why Gulf Rulers Are Bearing The Brunt Of Retaliation

Yet the Gulf Cooperation Council members are unlikely to change their stand on the US and Israel, despite concerns that after the war ends, Israel is likely to be the dominant military and political force in the region. There is little unity among the Gulf-Arab leaders with the growing rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Two of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UAE and Bahrain, have signed the Abraham accords and have full diplomatic relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia was close to normalising ties with Israel, before the Hamas attack in 2023 threw these plans out of the window. Kuwait and Qatar have kept their distance and Oman hovers between informal ties and what is termed as ``positive neutrality."