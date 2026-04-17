Myanmar Pardons Over 4,000 Prisoners, Releases Deposed President Win Myint In New Year Amnesty

Summary of this article
Myanmar's military government released over 4,500 prisoners (including 179 foreigners) for the traditional New Year.
Deposed President Win Myint (74) was pardoned, but Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi remains detained (only had her sentence reduced).
The amnesty is seen as a move toward reconciliation, even as the country continues to face a civil war and political unrest.
In a sweeping amnesty to mark the Myanmar traditional New Year, the country's military-led government has pardoned over 4,500 prisoners, including the most significant political detainee since the 2021 coup: former President Win Myint.
State-run MRTV television reported that President Min Aung Hlaing approved the release of 4,335 Myanmar nationals and 179 foreign prisoners, who will be deported. The amnesty, which also commuted all death sentences to life imprisonment, was officially declared to be for "celebrating the New Year festival, calming the minds of the people and humanitarian reasons."
The most high-profile figure freed is 74-year-old Win Myint, who served as president from 2018 until he was deposed and detained by the military on February 1, 2021. He had been serving a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted on multiple charges, which his supporters and rights groups have long decried as politically motivated. According to a statement from the president's office and reports from military-owned media, his convictions have been pardoned.
Dr. Myo Nyunt, a spokesperson for the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) party, confirmed Win Myint's release, adding that he is reportedly in good health.
While the pardon marks a major reversal for the junta, it did not extend to the most famous prisoner of the coup, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. The 80-year-old former State Counsellor is currently serving a 27-year sentence. However, under the terms of the general amnesty, her sentence has reportedly been reduced by one-sixth, leaving her with 22.5 years remaining. There were unconfirmed reports from a senior military officer that she may be moved from prison to house arrest, but she has not been released.