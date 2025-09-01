Afghanistan Earthquake Leaves Over 800 Dead, Villages Flattened: Key Points

- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near Jalalabad, killing over 800 people, injuring up to 2,500, and flattening entire villages, particularly in Kunar province.
- Rescue operations face major challenges due to rugged terrain, landslides, and damaged communication networks, while hospitals are overwhelmed by casualties.
- The disaster has deepened Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, leaving thousands homeless and prompting urgent appeals for international aid.
A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday night, killing more than 800 people and injuring over 1,500, with officials warning that the death toll could rise further as rescue operations continue. The 6.0-magnitude tremor, centered near Jalalabad, devastated large parts of Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, flattening villages and leaving thousands homeless.
Entire villages, particularly in the Nurgal district of Kunar province, were razed to the ground. Witnesses recounted horrific scenes of children and the elderly crying out from under collapsed mud-brick homes, while family members dug frantically with bare hands to reach survivors.
Spot Of Frequent Quakes
After the initial quake, a series of at least five aftershocks followed throughout the night, with the strongest being one of magnitude 5.2 just after 4:00 am (2330 GMT Sunday).
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
Casualties, Injuries, Rescue Mission
Initial reports placed the death toll at more than 600, but subsequent updates confirmed at least 800 deaths and as many as 2,500 injured. Local hospitals, already operating with limited supplies, have been overwhelmed by the influx of patients. Authorities fear the numbers will continue to climb as rescuers reach remote areas.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by the mountainous terrain, landslides triggered by the quake, and damaged communication networks. Helicopters have been deployed to airlift the injured, while emergency medical teams and aid workers from Kabul and neighboring provinces have been sent to the worst-hit regions.
Relief agencies are distributing tents, blankets, food, and medical supplies, though the needs far outweigh the resources available.
The disaster adds to Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, with the country already facing food shortages, economic isolation, and strained healthcare facilities.
Entire families have been displaced, with many forced to spend the night in the open amid fears of aftershocks. Survivors have described a desperate need for clean water, shelter, and medical assistance.
Government and international response
Local authorities have appealed for urgent international assistance, while aid agencies are assessing the extent of the damage.
The central government has sent relief teams and promised support to affected families, but the scale of devastation is far beyond national capacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Afghanistan, and said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected.
Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."
Calls are growing for neighboring countries and global humanitarian organizations to step in.