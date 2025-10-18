Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

UAE dispatches 7,200 tonnes of aid to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
Shipment includes food, medical supplies, tents, and winter clothing.
Initiative reflects UAE’s ongoing humanitarian support for Palestinian people.
The United Arab Emirates has dispatched a humanitarian ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of aid to the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, according to ANI. The shipment aims to provide relief to residents facing urgent daily needs.
The operation is part of a coordinated effort by UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations, reflecting the nation’s focus on rapid and structured relief support for the Palestinian people. The initiative follows directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who prioritises humanitarian work and ensures the continuity of aid to Gaza.
According to ANI, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to global humanitarian response, aiming to provide integrated relief and support to those in need.
(With inputs from ANI)