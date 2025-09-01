According to Al Jazeera, Initial reports confirmed 250 deaths, but the toll quickly rose to over 500 according to state-run broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA). The Taliban-run interior ministry later confirmed 622 fatalities, alongside more than 400 people injured. “The number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site,” said Health Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman.