PoK Joins BJP's List Of 'Vows' As Four Phases Of Lok Sabha Elections Conclude | Who Said What

With Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections all wrapped up, the Bharatiya Janta Party remains confident that it will win 400 seats and form the government for the third time.
Amid all the campaigning, the ruling party have made several promises to the voters and their supporters. Joining the list of promises is now Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and its "ultimate" merger with India.
Across rallies, public meetings, conferences and events, BJP leaders have stated that if elected for a third term, the government will work towards integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India.
Coincidently or not, these statements come after mass protests in the region due to Pakistan's ongoing economic crisis, wheat crisis and more. During these protests, slogans of Azadi and freedom from Pakistan were also purportedly chanted.
'PoK Always Part Of India,' Says EAM S Jaishankar
First on the list is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who has stated that there is a ferment happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"There is a ferment happening in PoK, you can see it on social media or television. The analysis of it is very complex but definitely, I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing there," stated the union minister.
When asked about a merger of PoK with India, the external affairs minister corrected that question and said - "I don't know what you mean by merge because it has been India, it will always be...if you ask me when will the occupation end, I actually find it very interesting”.
"Till Article 370 was continuing, in our own country, actually, there was not much discussion about PoK. There was at one point in the 1990s, in fact when some pressure was put on us by Western countries at that time...at that time...parliament unanimously passed a resolution," he added further.
'If BJP Wins 400...': Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises Krishna Janmbhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath Temples and PoK
Speaking at a rally in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that if the BJP government wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections, the PM Modi-led government would not only build Krishna Janmbhoomi temple in Mathur and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, but also make PoK a part of India.
"If someone asks Sachin Tendulkar, why do you hit double century or triple century, there’s no answer to this question, still when Congress asks us (BJP) why do you need 400 seats? The answer is - when we got 300 seats, we built the Ram Mandir and now when we get 400 seats Krishna Janmabhoomi will be built and Baba Vishwanath Mandir will also be built in place of Gyanvapi Mosque,” stated the Assam CM.
The Assam CM slammed the Congress government and stated that during their rule, no discussions were held regarding PoK. The chief minister added that it was stated that one Kashmir is in India and the other in Pakistan.
"It was never discussed in our Parliament that Pakistan has ‘Occupied Kashmir,’ it is actually ours. Right now, agitation is happening every day in PoK and pictures are emerging from there where people are seen protesting against Pakistan with Indian flag in their hands. When PM Modi gets 400 seats, PoK will also become a part of India. It has already started,” he stated.
'PoK Is Ours, We Will Take It': Amit Shah's Strong Words In West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited the protests and unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stated that PoK will soon become a part of India.
Citing the azadi slogans in PoK over the weekend, the Union Home Minister stated that "PoK is part of India and we will take it".
"After the abrogation of article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azaadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK," the union minister stated.