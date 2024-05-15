Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Mumbai; Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah In Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections in India are halfway done. With four phases conducted, India is set to vote on May 20, May 25 and June 1, before wrapping up the biggest festival of democracy. Ahead of Phase 5 of the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghotakpur, days after the dust storm caused an illegal horading to collapse and kill 14 people. Meanwhile, Home minister Amit Shah and Congress' Rahul Gandhi will go head to head in the state of Odisha.