Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Mumbai; Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah In Odisha

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: State-wise Voter Turnout For Phase 4
Andhra Pradesh - 80.66 percent
West Bengal - 80.22 percent
Bihar - 58.21 percent
Jammu and Kashmir - 38.49 percent
Jharkhand - 66.01 percent
Madhya Pradesh - 72.05 percent
Maharashtra - 62.21 percent
Odisha - 75.68 percent
Telangana - 65.67 percent
Uttar Pradesh - 58.22 percent
Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were conducted on May 13 across 10 states. As per the Election Commission of India, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 80.66 percent and 80.22 percent respectively.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Amid 'Abki Bar 400 Par' Chants, Kejriwal Makes Prediction For BJP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made a prediction for the BJP in this year's general elections, Kejriwal, who is out on bail, has stated that this year the Modi government will not be formed on June 4 and the ruling party won't manage to even touch 400 seats.
"It is my analysis and even political analysts are saying that the BJP won't get more than 220-230 seats. The Modi government is not being formed on June 4," the Delhi CM added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voter Turnout Sees Dip
As compared to the turnout of the 2019 elections, there has been a slight dip in the percentage of the voter turnout for this years elections. With four phases wrapped up, here is the count for each -
Phase 1 - 66.14 percent
Phase 2 - 66.71 percent
Phase 3 - 65.68 percent
Phase 4 - 69.16 percent
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Go Head-to-Head In Odisha Today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will both be conducting their rallies in the state of Odisha today. Amit Shah is expected to hold a roadshow and two public meeting for the BJP on Wednesday.
Whereas, Rahul Gandhi is expected to join a bike rally and later address an election rally in the state.
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory In Light Of PM Modi's Rally
As per the advisory issued by Mumbai Police. no vehicles will be allowed on LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and on Mahul-Ghatkopar road from Meghraj Juntion to RB Kadam Junction from 2 pm to 10 pm.
Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction, Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road and from Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) towards Sarvodaya Junction have also been closed in view of PM Modi's roadshow.
PM Modi In Mumbai Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghotakpur. The PM's roadshows comes days after a massive hoarding collapsed after a dust storm and killed 14 people on Monday.