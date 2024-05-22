Elections

PM Modi Accuses INDIA-bloc Of Being ‘Extremely Communal’; Says Will Do X-ray Of Corrupt People’s Wealth In 3rd Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said after returning for a third term, he will do an X-ray of corrupt people's wealth.

Outlook/ Tribhuvan Tiwari
The supporters of BJP holding banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Delhi's Dwarka | Photo: Outlook/ Tribhuvan Tiwari
info_icon

In a scathing attack on Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the INDIA-bloc of being “extremely communal, casteist and nepotistic". He also alleged that all parties which have joined hands with Congress are to be blamed for the anti-Sikh riots.

During his rally in Delhi Dwarka, he said the BJP's development model is committed to 'nation first'. Targeting Opposition, he said however for the Congress and the INDIA grouping, the only agenda is 'family first'.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will go to the polls on May 25 - PTI
Delhi: Traffic Curbs In Place, Security Upped For PM Modi's Dwarka Rally Today | Which Routes To Avoid

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The country also understands that if by mistake any vote is cast in favour of INDI alliance, that vote is not going to be of any use to the country. Every vote given to BJP will strengthen the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. That is why this huge sea of ??people is also saying in one voice 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," he said.

Attacking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said in Delhi, Sikhs were burnt alive.

International media has closely followed the Indian general election season, especially PM Narendra Modi, offering reports from an international perspective. - Getty's Images
‘Modi-fication’ to ‘Messianic Spell’: How World Media Sees PM Modi’s Bid For A Third Term in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Every party which is with Cong is to be blamed for the anti-Sikh riots. It is only Narendra Modi who is getting justice for the victims of the riots," he said.

Modi alleged that the Congress "tarnished" the image of the 2010 Commonwealth Games by "looting" Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in UP's Saharanpur - PTI
'Congress Manifesto Reflects Muslim League Ideology' Claims PM Modi

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The same Delhi hosted the G20 summit and the entire world hailed India for hosting it," he added.

In a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, Modi accused the parties of being "extremely communal", "extremely casteist" and "extremely nepotistic".

In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said in Delhi, a game of 'kattar bhrastachari' is being played out.

"These people have left no stone unturned to loot the people of Delhi and even courts are stunned by this. The people who came to change politics did the biggest betrayal," he said, adding that all INDIA bloc members are "extremely corrupt".

Modi said after returning for a third term, he will do an X-ray of corrupt people's wealth.

