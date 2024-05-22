National

Delhi: Traffic Curbs In Place, Security Upped For PM Modi's Dwarka Rally Today | Which Routes To Avoid

According to Delhi Police's traffic advisory, PM Modi on Wednesday will visit DDA Park in Dwarka sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall, at 6 pm to address the rally.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will go to the polls on May 25 Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding rally in Delhi's Dwarka today, because of which police have issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions and asked commuters to avoid certain roads.

According to the traffic advisory,

According to the traffic advisory,

  • Prime Minister Modi will visit DDA Park at Dwarka sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall, on Wednesday at 6 pm to address the rally.

  • The traffic will be diverted from ISKON Chowk, Om Apartment Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Dwarka Mor, Kargil Chowk, Rajpuri crossing, etc, the Delhi Police advisory said.

  • Delhi Police further asked people to avoid Dwarka road number 201, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk, Road number 205 and road number 210.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will go to the polls on May 25, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, for which top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition bloc 'INDIA' have been holding regular rallies and roadshows to connect with the people.

Security Beefed Up For PM's Dwarka Rally

Security has been beefed up in parts of Delhi for PM Modi's rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police on Wednesday said. A heavy deployment of force has been made to maintain law and order.

"Deployment of police force along with paramilitary forces will be there. As Dwarka area also shares its boundaries with Haryana, there will be strict vigil and extra checking points to ensure smooth functioning," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

  
