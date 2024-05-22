Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Roadshow In Dwarka; BJP Confident Of Forming Govt In Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: With only two days left for the sixth phase of polling for the general elections, May 25, Prime Minister Narendra will hold a public rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka today. Meanwhile, AAP leader Rahul Chadha held his first poll meeting in Delhi and depicted the mutual support in INDIA bloc saying Arvind Kejriwal will vote for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will vote for AAP.