Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Roadshow In Dwarka; BJP Confident Of Forming Govt In Odisha

Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Orders Repolling At Two Odisha Booths On May 23
The Chief Electoral Officer issued a statement saying that repolling has been ordered at two booths in Odisa where voting was disrupted on May 20.
Repolling will be held at booth numbers 26 and 28 in Kantamal assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat from 7 am to 4 pm on May 23, it said.
Polling was held in these two booths in Kantamal assembly seat along with 34 other assembly segments and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Farmers Will Show Black Flags To Modi When He Visits Punjab, Says Farmer Leader
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Tuesday said that farmers will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning.
A decision in this regard was taken at a rally organised by te Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Ludhiana's Jagraon.
The PM will start his poll campaign in Punjab by holding his first rally in Patiala on May 23. He will also address public meetings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Conspired To Amend Constitution By Imposing Emergency, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress had "hatched a conspiracy to amend the Constitution by imposing Emergency" and asserted that "its character has still not changed".
He slammed and accused the grand old party of spreading lies in the nation regarding the Constitution and said that he would not allow it to snatch reservations for the SCs, STs and OBCs.
"Friends, the boat of the INDI Alliance is sinking. They have only one crutch -- lies. They are lying repeatedly. They are spreading lies regarding the Constitution," Modi said.
PM Modi To Hold Public Rally In Delhi's Dwarka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, will hold a public rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday.
All seats of the national capital will go to polls on May 25.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shivraj Slams Congress, Says PM Modi Will Reclaim PoK
Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused Congress and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of "breaking the country" and asserted that PM Narendra Modi "will bring the nation together".
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister exuded confidence that if elected for a third time, PM Modi will take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).
Likening Modi to God's messenger, Chouhan said, "He is sent by God to end evil in the country. Under his guidance, the country has prospered and is poised to become a world leader."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kharge Responds To Modi's 'Five PMs in Five Years' Remark
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "five PMs in five years" remark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that similar things were stated even in 2004 but the UPA government completed two full terms under one PM, Manmohan Singh.
"In UPA I and UPA II, we were supported by other parties and we completed the full term," Kharge told reporters.
For 10 years, there was one prime minister, a person who came from land of Punjab, ran the country and changed its economy, he said about former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "Whereas they did nothing for 10 years."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari To File Complaint With EC Over Raid In Office
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the West Bengal Police of raiding his election office in Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur without any "valid reason".
The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly later went to Kolaghat Police Station and enquired about the reason behind the raid “without any proper documents”.
“The police neither took the permission of the EC nor the high court before raiding my election office. This must immediately stop. I will lodge a complaint with the poll panel,” he said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Modi Recalls Mulayam's 'Boys Will Be Boys' Remark
Addressing a woman conference in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'boys will be boys' remark and slammed the party over law and order when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
He claimed that there was "jungle raj" during the Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar Pradesh and women found it difficult to step out of their homes.
The "SP people" used to shamelessly say boys make mistakes, Modi said in an apparent reference to Yadav's controversial remark made a decade back while opposing capital punishment for rape.
Boys will be boys, they make "mistakes", the SP founder had then said.
"Let SP's boys make a mistake now," Modi dared, saying that the Yogi Adityanath government will deal with them in a manner that they would not have imagined.