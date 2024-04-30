Madhya Pradesh: 6-Time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat Joins BJP

Another big blow for Congress in Madhya Pradesh as 6-time MLA and a party veteran Ramniwas Rawat has joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.
Rawat was joined by mayor Sharda Solanki and their supporters who all jumped ship to the saffron party amid Lok Sabha Elections in the country.
The two members of BJP were welcomed to the party in a public rally participated by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party state chief VD Sharma, and former home minister Narottam Mishra in Sheopur.
While Rawat was given a big welcome in Sheopur on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the state today as he addressed a gathering in Bhind district.