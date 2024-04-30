Elections

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat Joins BJP

Rawat was joined by mayor Sharda Solanki and their supporters who all jumped ship to the saffron party amid Lok Sabha Elections in the country.

X/@rawat_ramniwas
Six-time Comgress MLA and former minister Ramniwas Rawat joined BJP Photo: X/@rawat_ramniwas
Another big blow for Congress in Madhya Pradesh as 6-time MLA and a party veteran Ramniwas Rawat has joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

The two members of BJP were welcomed to the party in a public rally participated by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party state chief VD Sharma, and former home minister Narottam Mishra in Sheopur.

While Rawat was given a big welcome in Sheopur on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the state today as he addressed a gathering in Bhind district.

