Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Maha, T'gana Today; Sadeshkhali Survivor BJP Candidate Gets X Category Security, Says Report

UP: SP Candidate Booked For 'Inflammatory' Statements
Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat Ziaur Rehman Barq was on Monday booked for allegedly making inflammatory statements regarding gangsters-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.
Addressing an election meeting in Sambhal on Sunday, Rehman said, "There is no need to tell you about the sacrifices and problems during the time of the BJP. Whether it is putting Azam Khan sahab and his family in jail, whether it is Shahabuddin sahab, Atiq Ahmad sahab, or Mukhtar Ansari sahab... what happened with them cannot be forgotten," Barq told the gathering.
"I request you to take a vow to not let their sacrifices go in vain. The BJP has to be wiped out in the elections," he said.
Advertisement
Telangana Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi's Rally In Medak District
PM Modi will be addressing a poll rally at Chilver Village in Medak district of Telangana on Tuesday, BJP sources said. This is Modi’s second meeting in the state after the poll schedule was released last month.
Telangana is one of the southern states on which the BJP is pinning its hopes to win a considerable number of seats to achieve its ambitious target of 370 in the Lok Sabha polls.
Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier set a target of winning double digit seats out of the 17 in Telangana.
(PTI Inputs)
Advertisement
'... Unable To Fight Us Directly': PM Modi's Take On Cieclation Of Fake Videos
Slamming the Opposition parties, PM Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to circulate fake videos on social media and create tension.
Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and asked people to remain vigilant.
“Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord. By using technology, these people are making fake videos in my voice, which is creating danger. If you see any fake video, inform the police,” he told the crowd.
“There is a plan to create a big incident in next one month. I am making these allegations with a lot of seriousness. Games are being played to create social tension so that some untoward incident takes place,” Modi claimed.
Madhya Pradesh LS Polls: Indore Candidate Withdraws Nomination After 'Threats And Torture'
Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam was "threatened and tortured" following which he withdraw his nomination, the opposition party's Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari has claimed while targeting the BJP.
Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, which was the last day for the process.
"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally here on Monday.
(PTI Inputs)
Advertisement
'...We Can Confidently Say BJP Has Lost': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Highlighting a growing anti-BJP sentiment nationwide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said, "After witnessing the voting pattern and percentage in the first two phases, we can confidently say the BJP has lost. In the remaining five phases too, they will face a rout. Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. The defeat of the saffron camp is only a matter of time."
Criticising the BJP for using the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a political ploy in the elections, Banerjee asserted that Hindus would not benefit from it.
"Whenever there are elections, they use one issue or the other to flare up communal tensions. This time they are talking about the UCC and propagating that it is against a particular community. But this UCC is nothing but political rhetoric, and Hindus in no way will benefit from it," she said.
Advertisement
BJP, Congress Seek More Time To Respond To April 25 Notices
In connection to the April 25 notices sent to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, both the parties have asked for more time to respond. The notices were sent to both th parties over violations of the Model Code of Conduct by their star campaigners Narendra Modi (BJP), and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), respectively.
The notices directed BJP's JP Nadda and Congress's Kharge to respond by 11 am on April 29.
The BJP has asked for a week, Congress initially asked for an extension until 5 pm on April 29 before asking for 14 more days.
Advertisement
Gujarat Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 100 Drones In Ahmedabad Sky To Spread Voting Awareness
Ahmedabad on Monday night witnessed a spectacular display of civic engagement as 100 drones took to the skies delivering crucial voting awareness messages.
With polling scheduled for May 7 across Gujarat, concerted efforts by the district election administration and numerous private organisations aim to encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right.
Election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Deepfake Video: Congress Worker Arrested In Assam
In connection to the sharing of an alleged deepfake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam police has arrested one person from Guwahati o Monday. The accused, identified as Reetam Singh (31), is a resident of Guwahati's Khanapara area.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at around 4pm on Monday wrote on, X formerly Twitter, "Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Odisha - 37 Candidates In Fray For May 13 Elections Across 4 LS seats
Thirty-seven candidates are in the fray for the elections to four Lok Sabha seats in Odisha for which voting will be held on May 13, EC officials said on Monday.
The nomination process for Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha segments started on April 18 and the last date was April 25.
According to EC officials, the nominations of 38 candidates remained valid during the scrutiny. "Of them, one candidate in Koraput withdrew his nomination. Now, 30 men and seven women candidates are in the fray for the May 13 phase of polls in Odisha", said officials.
PM Modi Latur Rally: Drones Banned, Traffic Advisory Issued
In light of PM Narendra Modi's election rally in the Latur district of Maharashtra, local administration has banned the flying of drones till the intervening night of April 30-May 1. Traffic regulations have also been announced for several roads owing to the Lok Sabha poll rally.
Sandeshkhali Survivor BJP Candidate Gets X Category Security: Report
According to a report by India Today, ‘X-category’ security protection has been given to BJP candidate Rekha Patra by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.Patra earlier led the protests against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.
She is now the BJP candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat where voting will take place on June 1.
Manipur: Repolling In 6 Polling Stations In Outer Manipur Today
Repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30, officials said.
The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants", the officials added.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE : At A Glance
For the high-octane Lok Sabha polls which started on April 19, voting has already taken place for two out of the seven phases. In the first phase on April 19, voting took place at 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) on April 19 while a total 88 contituencies across 13 states and UTs underwent polling in the second phase on April 26.
This time, two major political alliances, the opposition INDIA bloc and the PM Modi-led NDA- are pitted against each other in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The INDIA bloc includes political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Poll schedule
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Phase 1- April 19 (polling concluded)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling concluded)
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
As per the schedule, votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.