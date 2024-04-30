Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Maha, T'gana Today; Sadeshkhali Survivor BJP Candidate Gets X Category Security, Says Report

Elections 2024 LIVE News: As polling has concluded for the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the political parties across the nation have ramped up their poll campaigns for the remaining five phases. Today, PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Maharashtra's Latur followed by another one in Telangana. Besides, repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26.