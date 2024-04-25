Elections

EC Seeks Reply From BJP On PM Modi's April 21 Rajasthan Speech That Triggered Row

The Election Commission of India has sought reply from BJP on complaint by Congress and other opposition parties about PM Modi's Banswara speech.

PTI photos
Apart from PM Modi, the EC on Thursday took cognisance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as well. Photo: PTI photos
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday sought reply from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on complaint by Congress and other opposition parties about Prime Minister Modi's speech of April 21 in Rajasthan's Banswara.

PM Modi on Sunday triggered a debate after making a statement at the rally in Rajasthan, which sparked reactions by a section of people and the Congress party.

ALSO READ | Amid 'Hate Speech' Backlash, PM Modi Repeats 'Snatch Property' Charge On Cong, Also Brings Up 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community. 

Follow Elections 2024 News LIVE Updates Here

"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi had said on Sunday, after which Congress said it would "educate" the Prime Minister about its manifesto.

Since then, BJP has been at loggerheads with Congress and other opposition parties over the "wealth distribution" claims.

ALSO READ | Modi 'Minority' Remark: Congress To 'Educate' PM About Its Manifesto As Row Explodes - Who Said What

Apart from PM Modi, the EC on Thursday took cognisance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as well. Sharing the said model code violation allegations against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi with BJP, Congress chiefs, the EC sought their response by April 29.

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him.

Lodging a complaint with the EC, the BJP also accused Rahul Gandhi of continuing to create a North-South divide in the country on the basis of language and region to vitiate the poll atmosphere.

The Congress approached the poll body on Monday and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

