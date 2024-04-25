Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 2 Campaign Ends; BJP-Congress War Over Manifesto, PM's Remark Still On

Lok Sabha Election: INDIA Bloc Should Announce Candidate For PM Post, Says BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying it lacks a clear mission for the country.
In an interview with news agency ANI, Poonawalla stated: "INDIA alliance has no mission for the country. They have come up with their own corruption, dynastic profession, ambition, and confusion. There is such a fight between confusion and ambition that we saw what happened in Ranchi... They want to auction PM Modi's post... They should announce their candidate for the Prime Ministerial post."
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party Office Abuzz For Akhilesh Yadav's Nomination
Preparations are underway at the Samajwadi Party office as party chief Akhilesh Yadav gears up for his nomination filing.
Akhilesh Yadav is set to file his nomination papers from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. The announcement came shortly after Tej Pratap Yadav was announced as the Samajwadi Party's Kannauj candidate.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Subrat Pathak as its candidate against the SP chief.
Election FAQs: How to Register to Vote in India?
All Indian citizens of 18 years and above can register themselves to vote in the general elections. To register, one must download Form 6 from the National Voters' Service Portal or receive one from your local Booth Level Officer.
Fill in details such as your Aadhar details, address, educational qualification and other details. Attach all proof needed and submit the form.
J&K Police, Paramilitary Flag March In Reasi Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections
Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary personnel held a flag march in various parts of Reasi on Wednesday evening, ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
The flag march was organised with the purpose of giving the locals confidence about their safety.
Elections are scheduled for April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20 in the constituencies of Jammu, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla, respectively.
Nitish Kumar's Party Leader Shot Dead By Unidentified Men In Patna
Saurabh Kumar, a youth leader from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), was shot dead late Tuesday night while returning from a wedding function in Patna.
Another person accompanying him, Munmum Kumar, was injured in the firing in Parsa Bazar village, as reported by NDTV.
Saurabh was shot twice in his head by unidentified four men on bikes while his companion Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. They were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors while Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.
The Patna Police reached the spot later at night and have launched an investigation into the shooting.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Full Schedule Of General Polls
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 89 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Senior Congress Leader Sam Pitroda's US's Inheritance Tax Advise Puts Party In Backfoot Amid Manifesto Row
Congress seems to have been pushed on the backfoot with its senior leader Sam Pitroda suggesting a "US-like inheritance tax" in India. Pitroda came under fire from the BJP even as the Congress distanced itself from his remarks.
Reacting to Pitroda's remark PM Modi said: "The wealth you accumulate with your hard work won't pass down to your children. The Congress's hand will snatch it. The Congress's mantra is 'loot during your lifetime, loot after your death."
In an interview with ANI, Pitroda defended Congress's poll promise, saying the policy of redistribution of wealth was in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only.
The Congress distanced itself from the senior leader's remarks and said they do not reflect the party's position. Congress's Jairam Ramesh said in a social media message that "sensationalising" Pitroda's comments is aimed at "diverting attention" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "malicious and mischievous election campaign".
Pitroda also said that he made the remarks as in individual. He said it was unfortunate that the comments were twisted "to divert attention from what lies PM is spreading about Congress manifesto".
Election 2024 LIVE: Second Phase Of Poll Campaign Ends, Voting Tomorrow
The second phase of poll campaigning concluded on Wednesday, with leaders from the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making final efforts to attract voters. Voting for this phase is set for April 26.
Thirteen states and union territories will be going to the polls on Friday, including 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura.
The first phase of Lok Sabha polls covered 102 seats across 21 states, achieving a voter turnout of about 62% according to the Election Commission.