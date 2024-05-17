Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Rally In Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi In UP, Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow In Amritsar

With only three days left until the 5th phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar.

Outlook Web Desk
17 May 2024
17 May 2024
PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi PTI

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Revival Of militancy In J&K's Poonch Contradicts Govt's Claims On Normalcy, Says Iltija Mufti 

The revival of militancy in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir contradicts the government's claim of normalcy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti alleged on Thursday. Iltija also criticised the government over the rescheduling of the polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25 and claimed it was done to manipulate votes against Mehbooba Mufti.

"This (revival of militancy in Rajouri-Poonch) contradicts their claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajouri and Poonch, which were free of militancy, are again beset with this menace", Iltija told reporters during a roadshow in Mendhar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, second phase on April 26 and third phase on May 7. Polling for Phase 4 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

  • Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies

  • Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies

  • Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies

  • Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies

  • Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies

  • Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

  • Phase 7/June 1 -  8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Lok Sabha Elections Full Schedule Here

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow In Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Amritsar, Punjab on Thursday. He is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and will lead a roadshow before departing on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister had last visited Punjab in early June, when he along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated various projects.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A BJP VS INDIA Bloc Fight

The main parties contesting in the Lok Sabha elections are, needless to say, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently in power at the Centre.

Attempting to take on the BJP are several parties, a couple of which have united under a bloc they have named 'INDIA' - The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

'INDIA' bloc is a multi-party political alliance of 41 parties, led by India's largest opposition party the Indian National Congress.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav’s Rally In UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold joint rallies in Raebareli and Amethi today.

The duo was seen in action in Kannauj on 10 April, from where the SP chief is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rally At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Prime Minister Modi will address an election rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park today. The announcement was made by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has announced his party’s support to BJP-led NDA’s candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). I invited Raj Thackeray for the rally and he has agreed to attend it," said the BJP leader. "Thackeray’s support (to NDA candidates) and his appeal to voters will reflect in the outcome. We have asked Raj to join us for the poll campaign in the next few days," he said.

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Swati Maliwal Gives Statement To Delhi Police, Says Kejriwal’s Aide Assaulted Her

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Swati Maliwal recorded a statement in which, according to media reports, she accused him of “outraging her modesty, slapping, kicking and threatening” her at the CM’s residence three days ago.

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and developments about elections on 17 May 2024. Stay with us!

