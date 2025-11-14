JD(U) Wins Five Seats In Bihar; BJP Retains Madhuban And Sahebganj

JD(U) wins five Bihar assembly seats and leads in 79 constituencies.
BJP retains Madhuban and Sahebganj, leading in 91 seats.
Key JD(U) victories include Mokama, Kalyanpur, Alauli, Harnaut, and Belaganj.
JD(U) secured five assembly seats in Bihar, including Mokama, while leading in 79 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission.
Former Bihar minister Rana Randhir of the BJP retained the Madhuban seat for the third consecutive term, winning by a margin of 5,492 votes, PTI reported. BJP’s Raju Kumar Singh also emerged victorious in Sahebganj, defeating his closest rival by 13,522 votes, with the party leading in 91 other constituencies.
JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who was arrested in a murder case during the election campaign, won the Mokama seat by 28,206 votes, according to PTI.
In Kalyanpur, JD(U)’s Maheshwar Hazari defeated CPI(ML) Liberation’s Ranjeet Kumar Ram by a margin of 38,586 votes. The party’s Ram Chandra Sada secured Alauli with 35,732 votes, while Hari Narayan Singh won Harnaut by 48,335 votes. Manorma Devi captured the Belaganj seat for JD(U), winning by 2,882 votes.
Reported PTI, these results reflect the current standing of JD(U) and BJP in Bihar’s assembly contests.
(With inputs from PTI)