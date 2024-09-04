Elections

Haryana: Amid Buzz Over Poll Contest, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Meet Rahul Gandhi

AICC general secretary for Haryana, Deepak Babaria, had said that there will be clarity on the matter by Thursday.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (L) and Vinesh Phogat (R) with Rahul Gandhi |
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (L) and Vinesh Phogat (R) with Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI


Amid speculation of their candidature in the forthcoming Haryana Assembly polls, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

However, the grand old party has remained tightlipped about whether the two wrestlers could be fielded, with AICC general secretary for Haryana, Deepak Babaria, saying that there will be clarity on the same by Thursday.

The official X handle of the Congress posted a picture of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha with the Phogat and Punia.

Notably, the two wrestlers were part of the protests over the sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters that the meeting was not regarding contesting any election. "Nothing," he said.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (left) with Sakshi Malik - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Likely To Contest Haryana Assembly Polls - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speculations have been rife that the Phogat and Punia might contest the Haryana polls. Meanwhile, the grand old party's central election committee had cleared the names of candidates for 65 of 90 seats till Tuesday.

However, the names of those cleared are yet to be known. The Congress' candidates list is likely to be released in a day or two.

Voting for the Haryana assembly polls will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 8.

