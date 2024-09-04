Haryana: Amid Buzz Over Poll Contest, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Meet Rahul Gandhi

Amid speculation of their candidature in the forthcoming Haryana Assembly polls, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
However, the grand old party has remained tightlipped about whether the two wrestlers could be fielded, with AICC general secretary for Haryana, Deepak Babaria, saying that there will be clarity on the same by Thursday.
The official X handle of the Congress posted a picture of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha with the Phogat and Punia.
However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters that the meeting was not regarding contesting any election. "Nothing," he said.
Speculations have been rife that the Phogat and Punia might contest the Haryana polls. Meanwhile, the grand old party's central election committee had cleared the names of candidates for 65 of 90 seats till Tuesday.
However, the names of those cleared are yet to be known. The Congress' candidates list is likely to be released in a day or two.
Voting for the Haryana assembly polls will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 8.