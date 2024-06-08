Elections

Elon Musk Congratulates Narendra Modi On Lok Sabha Election Win

Just before the elections, Musk announced his India visit. However, it was later postponed due to 'very heavy Tesla obligations'.

X/@narendramodi
Elon Musk and PM Modi | Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, saying that he looks forward to his companies doing “exciting work” in India.

Musk took to his social media platform X and wrote: "Congratulations Narendra Modi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India." 

PM-designate Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest political party in India on June 4, bagging 240 out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.

Just before the elections, Musk announced his India visit. However, it was later postponed due to "very heavy Tesla obligations".

In an April 20 post on X, Musk wrote: “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."

At the time it was speculated that Musk will declare about Rs 3 billion in investments in the Indian market, mostly for the construction of a new Tesla factory in the nation. There are speculations that Elon Musk intends to establish his first Tesla facility in India in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, or Gujarat.

Outlook Election Reads:

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt Alleges Injustice To State Students In NEET Exam Results; Seeks Its Cancellation
  2. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  3. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
  4. NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns
  5. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  2. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  3. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  4. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  5. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
Sports News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower - In Pics
  2. French Open Day 13 Recap: Alcaraz Pips Sinner; Zverev Edges Ruud To Set Up Grand Finale
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Peerless Fazalhaq Farooqi Creates Cricket History
  4. Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup
  5. Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9