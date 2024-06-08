Elon Musk Congratulates Narendra Modi On Lok Sabha Election Win

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, saying that he looks forward to his companies doing “exciting work” in India.
Musk took to his social media platform X and wrote: "Congratulations Narendra Modi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India."
PM-designate Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest political party in India on June 4, bagging 240 out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.
Just before the elections, Musk announced his India visit. However, it was later postponed due to "very heavy Tesla obligations".
In an April 20 post on X, Musk wrote: “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."
At the time it was speculated that Musk will declare about Rs 3 billion in investments in the Indian market, mostly for the construction of a new Tesla factory in the nation. There are speculations that Elon Musk intends to establish his first Tesla facility in India in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, or Gujarat.
Outlook Election Reads: