EC Issues Notice To Cong Leader Surjewala Over 'Undignified', 'Vulgar' Comments Against Hema Malini

The Election Commission has taken action against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala by issuing a show-cause notice in response to his alleged comments that were deemed as undignified, uncivilized, and vulgar towards BJP MP Hema Malini.
The poll body has gone one step ahead and asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his response regarding the measures taken to ensure that its leaders strictly follow the guidelines on respecting and upholding the honor and dignity of women in public discussions.
Both individuals have been requested to provide their answers to the Election Commission. Surjewala has been instructed to submit his response by the evening of April 11, while Kharge has been granted until the subsequent evening to do so.
In a video posted by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.
Surjewala in return also shared the same video and explained his side of the argument and blamed BJP for distorting and spreading fake news so that, "it can distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India".
The Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the Congress general secretary's "vulgar, sexist and disparaging public utterances" about Hema Malini during his campaign in Haryana.
However, Surjewala has claimed that the video, which does not have a specific date, was manipulated and altered, and that he never had any intention to insult or harm the BJP MP.
What did EC notice say?
In its notice, the EC told Surjewala that on careful examination, the comments were found to be "highly undignified, vulgar and uncivilised" and to be prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the poll panel's advisory issued to parties last month.
In a separate letter to Kharge, the EC said its advisory "very unambiguously states that the political parties and candidates should refrain from any deeds or actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women".
While referring to the notice issued to Surjewala, the poll panel reminded the Congress president of the censure issued to another party leader Supriya Shrinate for her remarks against Kangna Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
It described Surjewala's remarks as "undignified, vulgar and uncivilised".
The EC said it has also taken "serious note" of the repeated violations being made by senior political functionaries of the Indian National Congress.
Kharge was asked to inform the poll panel of the steps taken by the party to ensure strict compliance with its advisories relating to the honour and dignity of women during public discourse.
"At this stage, the commission wishes to reiterate and you will agree that election campaign can not be allowed to become a platform for any kind of dishonour to women," the letter read.