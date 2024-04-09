Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Roadshow In Chennai Today; Congress Moves EC Against Prime Minister Over 'Muslim League' Remark

Election 2024 LIVE Updates: As the scheduled date for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls nears, political parties nationwide have embarked on rigorous poll preparations. From holding rallies, meetings, and roadshows to releasing candidate lists, and poll manifestos- the election preparations are in full swing in every part of the country. Amid several debates over the Centre's repeated efforts to stifle the Opposition leaders, implementation of the contentious CAA, and the electoral bonds row, a high-octane electoral battle is all set to begin in less than two weeks. Follow Outlook to stay updated with all election-related developments.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
9 April 2024
9 April 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

ED Raids On Drugs Money Laundering At Ex-DMK Leader's Premises

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in a drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and others.

Lakshadweep: MP Carries Campaign At Night Amid Ramzan

Incumbent Lakshadweep MP and NCP SCP leader Mohammed Faizal PP carries election campaign at night during Ramazan as most citizens are resting during the day time.

Muslim League Remark: Congress Moves EC Against PM Modi

Stepping up its counter-offensive against PM Modi's 'Muslim League imprint' attack on the Congress manifesto, the opposition party on Monday moved the Election Commission.

Responding to the PM's remarks, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that "there is a stink of RSS" in Modi's speeches.

However, PM Modi again repeated the charge against the Congress at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, claiming that the country's oldest party has lost people's support due to its deeds and its recently released manifesto has the imprint of the pro-Partition Muslim League.

Congress moves Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
Congress Moves ECI Against PM Modi For Comparing Party’s Manifesto To Muslim League

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi Police Detains TMC Leaders Protesting Outside EC

Delhi Police on Monday detained several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders while they were staging a dharna outside the Election Commission's (EC) office demanding changes in the chiefs of the CBI, NIA, ED and income-tax department.

After they were detained, the TMC leaders said they would be continuing their protest at the Mandir Marg police station, where they were taken by the police.

Read full report here.

Chennai Prepares For PM Modi's Roadshow Today

As PM Modi will be holding a roadshow in Chennai today, the city has geared up ahead of the mega event.

While reviewing the preparations, BJP's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "We're thankful PM Modi is vising South Chennai. I am visiting every booth. People will be greeting PM Modi. I resigned from the post of Governor to be among people. I am happy people are receiving me with affection and love."

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Key Facts

  • The 17th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled to begin from April 19 will elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the elaborate schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls on March 16. As per the schedule, the voting phases will culminate on June 1 while the counting and announcement of final results will take place on June 4.

  • As the scheduled date for the first phase is nearing, all major political parties across the nation are announcing their candidate lists and poll manifestos.

  • This year, amid innumerable instances of changing camps right ahead of the elections, the electoral stage is set to witness a battle between two main rivals- the NDA-backed allies and the opposition alliance INDIA bloc.

  • In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the the BJP-led NDA won 353 out of 543 seats.

