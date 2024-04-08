Congress Moves ECI Against PM Modi For Comparing Party’s Manifesto To Muslim League

The Congress on Sunday knocked the doors of Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing the party’s manifesto with Muslim League.
Earlier, the Congress had targeted Modi over his ‘Muslim League imprint’ remarks after the party launched its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The party had said he (Modi) is scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls and has again resorted to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script”.
Advertisement
Congress’ reaction had come after Modi had launched an attack on the Opposition party. Modi had said the Congress’s poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League while its leaders are hostile towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.
During his rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on April 6, Modi had said, “The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today, Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party.”
Congress Says Deeply Saddened By PM Modi’s Remarks Against Party’s Manifesto
Advertisement
Congress has said it is deeply saddened over the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the party’s manifesto during his speeches at the election rallies.
After meeting the ECI officials, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said: “We are deeply saddened by what the Prime Minister said in his speeches, especially regarding our manifesto. You can disagree with a party, you can criticise it, but to claim that a national-level party would include blatant lies in its manifesto is disheartening. We have raised all these issues before the Election Commission and urged them to take it seriously."