Elections 2024 LIVE: Attack On NIA Team In Bengal, Kharge's Kashmir Remark Latest Flashpoints In BJP VS Oppn War

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Chief Kharge's Kashmir Remarks Spark Political Slugfest
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remark on Kashmir during a speech at a rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday has sparked a political slugfest. While Kharge said at the Rajasthan rally that PM Modi should speak about Article 370 in Kashmir. Kharge said, "Yaha aake keh rahe hain Maine Article 371 ko nikal diya... are bhai yaha ke logo see kya waasta hai... thik hai aap jaake Kashmir me bolo, Jammu me bolo... [he is coming here and saying I removed Article 371... what has it got to do with people here... you say it in Kashmir, say it in Jammu]," Kharge said, while mistakenly referring to Article 370 as '371'.
Slamming Kharge, Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah "reminded" Congress that "J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India."
"And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now," Amit Shah said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 constituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi To Address Multiple Rallies Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing multiple election rallies for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. PM Modi will be in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, Chhattisgarh's Bastar today.
Over the weekend as well, PM Modi held back-to-back rallies in multiple states. On Sunday, PM Modi was in MP's Jabalpur and West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. PM Modi addressed held a mega roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage Collapses During PM Modi's Roadshow In Jabalpur
A stage collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, leaving three people injured .
The incident took place on the Katanga-Gorakhpur road.
The injured were taken to a hospital.
The roadshow was held along the 1.2 km-route from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and concluded at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Jabalpur's Gorakhpur.
Lok Sabha Elections: Attack On NIA Team In Bengal Sparks BJP-TMC War
In the run-up to the elections, the latest flashpoint in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition's faceoff is the alleged mob attack on an NIA team in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district as it was attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Sunday that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) desires a free license for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state.
While addressing a mega rally in Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, PM Modi also claimed that "TMC's syndicate Raj" prevails in West Bengal, and the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders.
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, alleged the agencies were “asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action”.
The Trinamool chief claimed the BJP was booking all the rest houses, lodges and helipads for its leaders, depriving the TMC, which was affecting the level-playing field.
