Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: Attack On NIA Team In Bengal, Kharge's Kashmir Remark Latest Flashpoints In BJP VS Oppn War

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Poll rallies are in full swing as the country moves closer to the mega general elections that will elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. In the run-up to the elections, the latest flashpoint in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition's faceoff is the alleged mob attack on an NIA team in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district as it was attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case. PM Modi on Sunday in a rally in Bengal said the ruling TMC desires a "free license for corruption and violence" in the state, "which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state." Another point of clash between the BJP and the Opposition lately has been a remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Kashmir.