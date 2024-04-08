'Don't Consume Beef, I Am Proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut Calls Claims 'Baseless'

Kangana joined BJP last month. She was named as the BJP candidate in Mandi. As per her team's handle on X, Ranaut said, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks (sic)."