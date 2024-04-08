Elections

'Don't Consume Beef, I Am Proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut Calls Claims 'Baseless'

Ranaut's response came after Wadettiwar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, alleged that the BJP Lok Sabha candidate had once tweeted that she liked and consumed beef.

Kangana Ranaut | Photo: X/@KanganaTeam
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut denied accusations of eating beef, saying she is proud to be a Hindu. The actress, who recently entered politics as a BJP candidate, rejected claims made by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

Taking to X, the actor-turned-politician said, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me."

"I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she added.

Kangana joined BJP last month. She was named as the BJP candidate in Mandi. As per her team's handle on X, Ranaut said, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks (sic)."

