'Don't Consume Beef, I Am Proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut Calls Claims 'Baseless'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut denied accusations of eating beef, saying she is proud to be a Hindu. The actress, who recently entered politics as a BJP candidate, rejected claims made by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
Taking to X, the actor-turned-politician said, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me."
"I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she added.
Advertisement
Ranaut's response came after Wadettiwar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, alleged that the BJP Lok Sabha candidate had once tweeted that she liked and consumed beef and the party has now given her a ticket to contest the upcoming polls.
Related Articles
'Where Did They Graduate From?': BRS Leader Takes Jibe At Kangana Ranaut Over 'Netaji India's First PM' Remark
Kangana joined BJP last month. She was named as the BJP candidate in Mandi. As per her team's handle on X, Ranaut said, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks (sic)."