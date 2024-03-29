Who Is Pratibha Singh, The Congress Candidate Up Against Kangana Ranaut at Mandi?

In one of her interviews during 2022 assembly elections, the PCC president— who was also a Chief Ministerial post claimant, admitted that “raja sahib” (her husband) was opposed to her entry to the politics yet it was due to pressures from the party men and workers, he relented and fielded her from Mandi—a constituency, he himself had presented in 1971 and later also for three-times. She, however, lost to BJP’s Maheshwar Singh, a party senior and scion of Kullu’s royalty in 1998. She later got elected to the Parliament from Mandi in 2004 and also in 2013 but lost in 2014 to BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma.