Elections

'Where Did They Graduate From?: BRS Leader Takes Jibe At Kangana Ranaut Over 'Netaji India's First PM' Remark | Details

In a television interview on Thursday, the actor-cum-politician Kangana Ranaut was heard saying, 'Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?'

Advertisement

PTI
Actor and BJP's poll candidate Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut's factually incorrect remark on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose being the first prime minister of India stirred up a fresh storm on Thursday.

In a television interview, the renowned actor was heard saying, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?"

Kangana Ranaut - | Photo: PTI
Lok Sabha Polls: Actor Kangana Ranaut, Ex-Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Ganguly In 5th BJP Candidates List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Where did all these people graduate from?: KT Rama Rao

Taking a jibe at Ranaut, the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said, "One BJP candidate from North says Subhas Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM!! Where did all these people graduate from?"

Advertisement

Sharing similar sentiment, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also commented, "Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders".

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Left) and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut (Right) | - PTI
Kangana Ranaut Remark Row: NCW Seeks EC Action Against 'Lewd' Comments By Congress' Shrinate, Ahir

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was widely trolled when she claimed that India got real independence after Narendra Modi was elected as the prime minister of the country in 2014.

This year, the Bharatiya jnata Party (BJP) named Kangana Ranaut as one of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained