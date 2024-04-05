'Where Did They Graduate From?: BRS Leader Takes Jibe At Kangana Ranaut Over 'Netaji India's First PM' Remark | Details

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut's factually incorrect remark on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose being the first prime minister of India stirred up a fresh storm on Thursday.
In a television interview, the renowned actor was heard saying, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?"
Where did all these people graduate from?: KT Rama Rao
Taking a jibe at Ranaut, the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said, "One BJP candidate from North says Subhas Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM!! Where did all these people graduate from?"
Sharing similar sentiment, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also commented, "Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders".
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was widely trolled when she claimed that India got real independence after Narendra Modi was elected as the prime minister of the country in 2014.
This year, the Bharatiya jnata Party (BJP) named Kangana Ranaut as one of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.