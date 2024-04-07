NIA Calls Attack On Team 'Unprovoked, Rejects Allegation Of Mala Fide Intention In Bhupatinagar Case | Details

Amid the ongoing row over a mob attack on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in West Bengal's Midnapore yesterday, the central investigation team on Sunday firmly refuted the allegation of any mala fide intention while carrying out raids and arrests in a two-year-old blast case during which its team was attacked by a riotous crowd.
On Saturday, one NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Saturday when the NIA team was going to arrest two persons in the Bhupatinagar blast case, in which three persons were killed in December 2022.
The blast had taken place in December 2022 and the NIA had taken over the investigation in the case on June 6, 2023 on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.
What did NIA say?
On Sunday, the NIA categorically made it clear that all the actions taken by its team were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated and were parts of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons.
NIA today reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with it's probe into the case.
"The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for and an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties," the agency said.
"The NIA categorically refuted allegations of mala fide in its Bhupatinagar blast case," an agency spokesperson said.
The complaint has already been filed at the area police station seeking legal action against the assailants
What did TMC say?
The NIA statement came hours after Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged an "unholy alliance" between the NIA and the BJP and said the Election Commission remains "conspicuously silent" on the issue.
"Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct.
"While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play," Banerjee posted on 'X'.
The NIA had on Saturday arrested Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity for their involvement in the case.