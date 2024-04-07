National

NIA Calls Attack On Team 'Unprovoked, Rejects Allegation Of Mala Fide Intention In Bhupatinagar Case | Details

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) categorically made it clear that all the actions taken by its team were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated and were parts of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons.