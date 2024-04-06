2022 Bengal Blast: NIA Arrests 2 Amid Attack; TMC Team To Visit Bhupatinagar Tomorrow | Details

According to a spokesperson of the NIA, "In a major breakthrough in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar blast case, in which three persons were killed in December 2022, the NIA arrested two key conspirators amid stiff resistance from an unruly crowd in the state's East Medinipore district." The duo -- Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana -- were arrested after extensive searches at five locations, including the house of Jana, where locals tried to obstruct the NIA team.