2022 Bengal Blast: NIA Arrests 2 Amid Attack; TMC Team To Visit Bhupatinagar Tomorrow | Details

Amid the ongoing chaos over an attack on the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday in West Bengal's East Medinipore district, the central investigation team has arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case.
The attack by the crowd left an officer injured and a vehicle belonging to the probe agency was damaged as well.
According to a spokesperson of the NIA, "In a major breakthrough in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar blast case, in which three persons were killed in December 2022, the NIA arrested two key conspirators amid stiff resistance from an unruly crowd in the state's East Medinipore district." The duo -- Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana -- were arrested after extensive searches at five locations, including the house of Jana, where locals tried to obstruct the NIA team.
About the attack on NIA officials
The crowd tried to stop the NIA team and its security component from moving towards the Bhupatinagar police station to complete the arrest formalities. The NIA has lodged a complaint at the local police station in this regard.
The NIA spokesperson said Jana and Maity were found to have conspired to manufacture and explode crude bombs to spread terror.
Three persons were killed when an explosion ripped apart the kutcha house of Rajkumar Manna in Bhupatinagar on December 3, 2022. Rajkumar Manna, Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna were grievously injured in the blast and later died.
TMC Team To Visit
In light of the latest development, a two-member TMC delegation is scheduled to visit Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on April 7.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, along with senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, will visit the area on Sunday to interact with villagers, including the families of the arrested leaders, and then hold a rally at Bhagabanpur under Bhupatinagar. Ghosh said they would submit a report to the party later.