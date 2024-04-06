NIA Team Attacked During Raid In West Bengal’s Medinipur, Officer Injured

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Saturday morning. The incident occurred as officials were conducting investigation related to a 2022 blast case at the residence of a Trinamool Congress leader.
Initial reports suggest that the NIA team's vehicle was targeted with bricks, resulting in damage to the windscreen. The NIA has confirmed that one of its officers was also injured.
Earlier today, the NIA team had arrested two individuals in connection with the blast case and was returning to Kolkata when the assault took place, according to news agency PTI.
A complaint has been lodged at the local police station by the NIA against Manabendra Jana and others who remain unidentified. The agency had been in Bhupatinagar to arrest Jana in connection with the blast incident.
Three people were killed when an explosion ripped apart a kutcha house in Bhupatinagar on December 3, 2022. The investigation was later handed over to the NIA.
This attack on the NIA team follows a similar incident two months ago when an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was assaulted in Bengal's Sandeshkhali on January 5. Sheikh Shahjahan, an expelled TMC leader, was subsequently arrested after being on the run for nearly two months.
Several of his associates, including his security guard and brother, have also been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the January 5 attack on the ED team.