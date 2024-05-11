‘Congress’ Support For NOTA In Indore Shows Its Lack Of Respect For Democracy’: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reportedly said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the state soon after the Centre’s nod.
The CAA was enacted by the BJP-led government in 2019. The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.
"The policy of Central and MP government is the same. We are 100 per cent prepared. CAA will be implemented as soon as the Centre says so," Mohan Yadav was quoted by India Today as having said.
Earlier, on Friday Yadav held a roadshow in Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency to campaign for the fourth phase of polling in the state.
He said there is a wave of support for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the public in the state.
The eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to go for polls in phase 4 on May 13.
Madhya Pradesh will witness voting for Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa Lok Sabha constitutencies.
He also dismissed the notion that tribal and Muslim communities would not vote for the BJP, saying they had already shown their support more than once.
Yadav also slammed Congress's Mani Shankar Aiyar for his 'Respect Pakistan' remark, saying that Congress' biggest flaw was its trust in Pakistan over India's strength.
He also criticized Congress for supporting NOTA in Indore after their candidate joined the BJP, saying that it showed Congress' lack of faith in democracy.