National

Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack

Govind Maloo suffered a massive heart attack at his home after having dinner on Wednesday night following his return from Bhopal.

Advertisement

X/@DrMohanYadav51
MP CM Mohan Yadav said day before yesterday, Maloo was with him in Dhar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally Photo: X/@DrMohanYadav51
info_icon

Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh unit spokesperson Govind Maloo died of a heart attack in Indore at the age of 67, a local party leader said on Thursday.

Maloo suffered a massive heart attack at his home after having dinner on Wednesday night following his return from Bhopal, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Indore on Thursday morning to attend the last rites of Maloo.

Yadav reached the Regional Park Mukti Dham in the city and laid a wreath on Maloo's body.

Describing Maloo as a "big asset of the BJP", the CM said, "I am extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Maloo due to cardiac arrest. He had discharged many responsibilities of the BJP. The day before yesterday, he was with me in Dhar in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally."

Advertisement

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, party's state organisation general secretary Hitanand and other senior leaders also expressed grief over Maloo's death.

Maloo had served as the media in-charge of the state unit of the BJP. In addition, he had served as the vice-chairman of the State Mineral Development Corporation. Before joining politics, he wrote sports reviews in local newspapers.

He is survived by his mother, wife, two sons and a daughter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports
  2. Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9
  3. Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack
  4. Mayawati’s Mid-Election Move After Nephew Attacks BJP
  5. End Of Polarisation?
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Shruti Sharma REVEALS She Got ‘Rashes’ While Shooting An Intimate Scene With Co-Actor Rajat Kaul
  2. Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'
  3. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick
  4. Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari On Engagement With Siddharth: It’s Absolutely Fantastic, I Feel Very Lucky
Sports News
  1. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  3. Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action
  4. T20 World Cup To Boost Cricket Awareness, LA Olympics Set To Draw Local American Interest
  5. Champions League No-Goal Row: Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams 'Absolute Disaster'
World News
  1. Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial
  2. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  3. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  4. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  5. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men