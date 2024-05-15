Comedian Shyam Rangeela’s Nomination Rejected From Varanasi LS Seat

Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination was rejected from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. Rangeela had shot to fame for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier this month, Rangeela had announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections against Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.
Rangeela had posted a video on micro-blogging site—X after filing his nomination on May 14. The 29-year-old had filed nomination as an Independent candidate.
A day later, the Election Commission of India's website showed that Rangeela's nomination was rejected.
The comedian had previously alleged obstructions in filing nomination.
"There were proposers, the form was also filled in, but no one was ready to accept it. We will try again tomorrow," Rangeela tweeted on May 13.
On May 14, Rangeela had alleged that the officials were not responding to his calls and he was unable to file his nomination.
Hours later, he confirmed that he had managed to file the nomination papers by "fulfilling all the requirements as per the rules".
His nomination, however, has been rejected by the poll panel.
The Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of polling on June 1.