Elections

Centre May Turn Hyderabad Into Union Territory, Says BRS Leader KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao appealed to the people of Telangana elect his party in order to foil attempts to make the city a UT or common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

X/@BRSparty
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao Photo: X/@BRSparty
info_icon

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, in a big claim, said on Sunday that the central government may turn Hyderabad into a Union Territory soon, and appealed to the people of Telangana elect his party in order to foil attempts to make the city a UT or common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

KT Rama Rao also said that if people send at least 12 BRS MPs to Parliament, the days of KCR's rule in Telangana will come within a year.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Manakondur in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, KT Rama Rao said only the BRS can stall attempts to make Hyderabad a union territory or common capital and to change the Constitution, according to an IANS report.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to change the Constitution and end the reservation.

Alleging attempts to do injustice to south India. KTR said: "Some people are questioning why BRS MPs should be there in the Parliament. Their presence is required to foil these attempts."

Praising the party chief and his father KCR, the BRS working president said that despite crossing 70 years of age, daughter being in jail and the trusted persons leaving the party, KCR is in the midst of people with his bus yatra.

KT Rama Rao criticised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a Congress leader.

KTR said that 'Bada Bhai' cheated people by making promises like Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, doubling the income of farmers, bullet trains, two crore jobs every year and house to everyone.

KTR said PM Modi insulted Telangana with his comments on the formation of the state.

