Case Against DK Shivakumar For Poll Code Violation In 'Water For Votes' Controversy

A case has been lodged against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha election campaign.
The action was initiated following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Election Commission (EC). The BJP accused Shivakumar of violating the moral code by offering water supply promises in exchange for votes for the Congress.
The case is in connection with a purported viral video of Shivakumar, where he is seen seeking votes from residents of a housing society in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar. In the video, he allegedly pledged regular water supply, a CA site, and other benefits in exchange for their support for his brother DK Suresh in the elections.
Sharing the video on social meida platform X, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya wrote, “DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM of Karnataka, in brazen abuse of power, holds voters of a large housing society in his brother DK Suresh’s constituency, to ransom.”
He noted that such threats and quid pro quo moves are “unacceptable”.
“If he doesn’t, then the BJP will, when they come to power. But such threats and quid pro quo for delivering what one has been voted for is UNACCEPTABLE,” Malviya wrote.
For his part, Shivakumar, rejected the allegations and said that he was communicating to the people that the Congress government was bound to solve their issues.
"We are there to solve the problems. It is our duty, we are doing it. I want to communicate to them that we are there to sort out their problem, by hook or by crook we will serve them water," DK Shivakumar said.
Bengaluru, facing a shortfall in daily water supply, struggles to meet the needs of its residents. With a requirement of 2,600-2,800 million litres of water daily, the current supply falls short of demand.
The Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls are scheduled in two phases on April 26 and May 7, with results for all seats slated to be announced on June 4.