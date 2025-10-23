Nadda Says Bihar Assembly Elections A Fight Between NDA’s ‘Vikaas’ And INDIA bloc’s ‘Vinaash’

At Bihar rallies, BJP chief J P Nadda targets RJD and Congress, accuses Lalu's party of 'Jungle raj' and slams Tejashwi's job promises.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
bihar polls 2025 JP Nadda Aurangabad speech Vikaas vs Vinaash BJP election manifesto Bihar
The BJP chief also attacked the RJD for fielding Osama Shahab, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin, from the Raghunathpur seat in Siwan district.
Summary
  • Nadda calls Bihar polls a choice between NDA’s ‘Vikaas’ and INDIA bloc’s ‘Vinaash’.

  • BJP chief attacks RJD over ‘Jungle raj’ and Congress for being ‘parasitic’.

  • Highlights NDA’s development claims; airports, rail projects, and jobs in Bihar.

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the upcoming Bihar assembly election is a contest between the ‘Vikaas’ (development) of the NDA and the ‘Vinaash’ (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda criticised the Congress and RJD, calling the Congress a “parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners” and accusing the Lalu Prasad-led RJD of representing “Rangdari” (extortion), “Jungle raj” (anarchy) and “Dadagiri” (intimidation), reported PTI.

Taking aim at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promises of providing jobs and curbing migration, Nadda said such pledges reminded him of the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving the party. Questioning the RJD’s poll assurance of a government job for every family, he asked where the funds to pay salaries would come from.

The BJP chief also attacked the RJD for fielding Osama Shahab, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin, from the Raghunathpur seat in Siwan district. “The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin’s son... how can it ensure the security of the people of Bihar if it fields such candidates? Lalu’s RJD stands for Rangdari, Jungleraj and Dadagiri,” he said.

According to PTI, Nadda claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership had freed Bihar from “jungleraj” over the past two decades. “In this election, the fight is between ‘Vikaas’ and ‘Vinaash’,” he said, adding that people still recall the lawlessness of the past.

“People of Bihar can never forget jungle raj. During Lalu Prasad's tenure, people from Bihar were forced to migrate to other states. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth. The state is continuously moving towards development,” he said.

Citing examples of development, Nadda said the Centre had increased the rail budget for Bihar nearly tenfold. “Out of the total 44 Vande Bharat trains introduced recently, 26 are for Bihar only,” he added. The Railways Ministry, he noted, had also deployed around 12,000 special trains during the Chhath festival to accommodate passenger demand.

Later, addressing another rally in Patepur constituency of Vaishali district, Nadda said the NDA government was committed to Bihar’s overall progress. “Ten airports are being constructed in Bihar, which will increase exports from the state... also the Makhana Board established by the Centre will increase farmers' income. And the Youth Commission set up by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will change the lives of the youngsters,” he said.

Sharpening his criticism of the RJD, Nadda alleged that abductions had become an “industry” during its rule, with ransom amounts being "finalised at the then CM’s residence". "How can people forget the days of jungle raj during the RJD rule... Abduction had become an industry in the state", PTI reported.

Without naming RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Nadda added, “People are well aware of the fact that ransom amount in cases of abduction was finalised at the official residence of the then CM. Youth must ask their parents about 'jungle raj' and 'goonda raj' before casting votes in Bihar polls.”

Targeting the Congress further, he referred to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remark about the “DNA” of southern state residents being superior to that of Biharis. “Congress leaders cannot think of betterment of the people of Bihar,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
