Assembly Elections 2026: 102 Candidates In Assam Have Criminal Records

Next is Badruddin Ajmal, founder and president of AIUDF, contesting from Binnakandi. As per his affidavit and the ADR report, he has declared one pending criminal case related to alleged objectionable statements. He has faced no convictions. Ajmal, a well known perfume businessman and Islamic scholar from the Ajmal family, entered formal politics in 2005. He founded the Assam United Democratic Front, later renamed AIUDF, soon after the Supreme Court struck down the Illegal Migrants Determination by Tribunal Act. His party aimed to represent the interests of minority communities, especially Assamese Muslims. He quickly gained support and has served as a Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri since then.