Assembly Elections 2026: 102 Candidates In Assam Have Criminal Records

82 candidates in the fray have serious charges against them, according to  self-declared affidavits submitted to the Election Commission

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
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Assembly Elections 2026: 102 Candidates In Assam Have Criminal Records
Assembly Elections 2026: 102 Candidates In Assam Have Criminal Records
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • AIUDF has the highest proportion of its candidates declaring criminal cases, at  37 per cent

  • The candidate with the highest number of declared cases is Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal

  • Shiladitya Dev of the BJP   has declared more than 10 criminal cases

As Assam prepares for single phase polling on April 9, 2026, the self-sworn election affidavits of candidates have once again brought the issue of criminal backgrounds into focus. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Assam Election Watch report released on 31 March 2026, out of 722 candidates analysed, 102 or 14 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 82 or 11 per cent face serious criminal charges.  

Among major parties, AIUDF has the highest proportion with 37 per cent of its candidates declaring criminal cases, followed by Congress at 28 per cent, and BJP at 9 per cent.

The candidate with the highest number of declared cases is Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal and sitting MLA from Sibsagar. According to his election affidavit filed in March 2026, Gogoi has declared 21 pending criminal cases. These include serious charges such as criminal conspiracy, inciting violence, abetment of waging war, and defamation. Many cases are linked to his leadership in the 2019 anti CAA protests. He has no convictions in any of these cases.

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Gogoi’s entry into politics came through grassroots activism. Born into a farming family in Jorhat district, he studied English literature at Cotton College, Guwahati, where he was active in student politics. He later founded the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti or KMSS, a farmers organisation that fought for land rights, against big dams, and for transparency through RTI. His sustained mass movements made him a prominent voice for indigenous and rural communities. In 2021, he won the Sibsagar seat as an Independent while in jail and later formed the Raijor Dal to continue his politics outside mainstream parties.

Next is Badruddin Ajmal, founder and president of AIUDF, contesting from Binnakandi. As per his affidavit and the ADR report, he has declared one pending criminal case related to alleged objectionable statements. He has faced no convictions. Ajmal, a well known perfume businessman and Islamic scholar from the Ajmal family, entered formal politics in 2005. He founded the Assam United Democratic Front, later renamed AIUDF, soon after the Supreme Court struck down the Illegal Migrants Determination by Tribunal Act. His party aimed to represent the interests of minority communities, especially Assamese Muslims. He quickly gained support and has served as a Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri since then.

In this image received on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and unveils various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Governor Lakshman Acharya, state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also seen. - null
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BY Ashlin Mathew

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the incumbent Chief Minister of Assam and BJP candidate from Jalukbari, has a different record. In his nomination affidavit for the 2026 election, he has declared zero pending criminal cases, as confirmed by MyNeta.info. He has been acquitted in several old cases by the Gauhati High Court, dating back years ago from the early 1990s, when he was a student leader, including allegations of extortion, Arms Act violations, and TADA charges.

Sarma began his political journey as a student activist at Cotton College and Gauhati University. He joined the Indian National Congress in the 1990s and won his first Assembly election from Jalukbari in 2001. He rose to become a powerful minister handling health, education, and finance under Congress governments. In 2015, he quit Congress citing ideological differences and joined the BJP. He played a key role in the party’s 2016 victory in Assam and became Chief Minister in 2021. His career reflects a shift from student politics and Congress to one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in the Northeast.

Another candidate drawing attention is Shiladitya Dev of the BJP from Hojai, who has declared a notable number of criminal cases, around 13 according to media reports based on his affidavit. Many relate to charges of unlawful assembly and protests from his earlier political activities. Dev entered politics through the BJP and has been vocal on issues like the National Register of Citizens and illegal immigration.

Across parties, most declared cases are related to political agitations, speeches, or public protests rather than convictions. While pending cases do not mean guilt under Indian law, they continue to spark debate about candidate selection. With voting scheduled for 9 April 2026, voters will decide how much weight to give to these backgrounds alongside governance and local issues.

All details mentioned above come directly from the candidates self declared affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, as compiled and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms in their 31 March 2026 report

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