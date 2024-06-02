Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 over, the Election Commission of India is gearing to release the results, starting with the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. ECI will commence the counting of votes for the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections.
Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh both went to the polls in a single -phase on April 19, 2024. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin from 6 AM onwards today.
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Parties And Other Details
Along with the Lok Sabha elections, Sikkim went to polls for 32 assembly constituencies. In order to form the next state government, the winning party must secure a majority of 17 seats.
The contest in Sikkim will be a close call between the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim democratic Front (SDF).
In 2019, SKM won 17 seats, winning a clear majority and formed the state government with Prem Singh Tamang has the Chief Minister.
Key Candidates - Apart from incumbent CM Tamang, the key players in the Sikkim Vidhan Sabha elections are Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM), and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM).
Key Constituencies - Sikkim CM Tamang and SDF leader Pawan Kumar Chamling will go head to head for the Poklok-Kamrang seat. Apart from this, Soreng-Chakung, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong, and Yangthang are some of the key seats to watch out for.
The counting for votes for all 32 seats will commence from 6 AM onwards. For the assembly elections, the hilly state saw a voter turnout of 79.88 percent.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Parties And More Details
Arunachal Pradesh went to the polls for 60 seats in April. In order to form the government, the winning party must secure a win in at least 31 seats.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party enjoy an edge in the state after they won 10 seats of 60. Incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and eight other BJP leaders won "unopposed" from their respective seats, giving an upper hand to the ruling party.
Elections in the state also come amid territorial disputes with Chini, which has made several claims over the northeastern state over the past few years. With 10 seats already in BJP's kitty, the result for the remaining 50 will determine the state's fate.
In 2019, the BJP, led by CM Pema Khandu won a total of 41 seats. The Janata Dal United won seven seats, followed by the NPP and Congress with five and four seats, respectively.
Key Candidates - Amongst the key candidates in Arunachal pradesh are Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress), and Nabam Tado (Congress). Incumbent CM Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats unopposed.
Key Constituencies - Some of the key seats to watch out for in the assembly election results are Mukto - where CM Pema Khandu is contesting, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing, and Changlang North.
For the 2024 assembly election results, Arunachal Pradesh saw a total voter turnout of 82.95 per cent.