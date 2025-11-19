BJP Seeks SIR In Sikkim Under Law Safeguarding Indigenous Rights

The BJP has called for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Sikkim’s electoral rolls, invoking Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which provides safeguards for the rights and identity of the state’s indigenous population.
A team of BJP representatives met with the District Election Officer (DEO) in Gangtok to urge that the revision be carried out through the SIR mechanism.
The delegation also handed over a detailed application, previously submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), setting out the party’s legal and constitutional reasoning behind its demand.
The BJP has called for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Sikkim’s electoral rolls, invoking Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which provides safeguards for the rights and identity of the state’s indigenous population, a party leader said.
A team of BJP representatives met with the District Election Officer (DEO) in Gangtok to urge that the revision be carried out through the mechanism. According to the party’s spokesperson, Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, who issued a statement on Tuesday, the update is essential to ensure that the rolls reflect constitutional provisions meant to protect Sikkimese interests.
“The is committed to protecting the unique identity and constitutional safeguards of the Sikkimese people. We have clearly articulated that the electoral rolls should be revised under Article 371(F), which lays down the historical and legal framework of Sikkim,” Bhutia said.
He added that any SIR undertaken in the state must comply with the Sikkim Citizenship Order Act, 1975, and the Representation of the Sikkim Subject Act, 1974.
The delegation also handed over a detailed application, previously submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), setting out the party’s legal and constitutional reasoning behind its demand.
“Our party’s stand has always been and Sikkimese people first. We will never compromise on this sacred trust. The BJP is steadfastly committed to the welfare of the people of Sikkim and its future generations,” Bhutia noted.
He also criticised other political groups in the state for not speaking up on the matter. “The silence maintained by other political parties of Sikkim on an issue of fundamental importance to our identity is deeply disappointing and frankly, alarming. Their silence triggers the suspicion that they only care about their narrow political interests,” he alleged.
Bhutia urged citizens to “acknowledge this duplicity of these political parties and see through their theatrics”.
He affirmed that the BJP will remain “vigilant” and continue tracking developments related to the SIR to ensure that the rights of Sikkimese people are fully protected.
Last month, the Election Commission ordered Special Intensive Revisions in 12 states and Union Territories, including four that are due for elections next year.
With PTI inputs